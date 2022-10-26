Newspaper icon
Economics

Federal Budget is challenging: Economist

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 OCT 2022   12:34PM

In an interview with Financial Standard, independent economist Chris Richardson said the Treasurer has two big and difficult problems on his hands, the first being gas prices and the other the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

In delivering the Federal Budget last night, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government is investing $40.9 million in increased oversight of gas markets by the ACCC and is exploring "options for further reforms that may be required to ensure Australian customers have access to energy at reasonable prices."

Gas prices are a key source of cost-of-living pressure for Aussies, with Richardson saying it is "very central" to the bad news for families and businesses.

"Rising gas prices are pushing electricity prices and pushing inflation - which will keep interest rates higher for longer, which will slow the economy down, which will add to unemployment. Or in other words, gas prices are very central to a bunch of the bad things that are facing Australia right now," Richardson said.

"It's also a bit of an unforced error, given that Australia is an energy superpower. We can and should be able to do better than this."

Meanwhile, there has been an upward revision to the expected cost of the NDIS. A further $19.4 million has been provided to extend the Disability Employment Services program for two years. Funding for the National Disability Insurance Agency has also increased by $385 million in 2023-24 and 380 additional staff will cost close to $160 million. Fraud and non-compliance will be addressed with $126.3 million in funding, while more than $30 million is being provided to support dispute resolution and appeals.

The government has said it will establish a review of the NDIS too.

The NDIS is more expensive than ever before, Richardson said in response.

"There is now a clear set of tradeoffs between disabled Australians and taxpayers," he said.

"We need to do the right thing by disabled Australians, and we need to do the right thing by taxpayers. But that juggle is looking even more complex than before, and both of those groups have every right to be grumpy about the trajectory on where we're headed."

He adds: "It does say to me that the longer-term problems that we talked about a few weeks ago remain, and Australia still has a longer-term structural deficit to be addressed, but that's an even bigger task than before."

Richardson said it's more complex still, because of the politics of that particular trade off, and more challenging, because family finances are under quite severe pressure.

"To be clear, the government won't fix budget problems by just fixing the NDIS, it needs to do a whole range of things across all types of spending and across all types of taxes.

"But longer-term national challenge is much bigger and more complex - and that's a problem."

