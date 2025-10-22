Ben Hillier's 83-year-old mother recently went on her fourth overseas holiday this year. It was, says Hillier, at his insistence.

A few years ago, his mother was convinced she wouldn't be able to travel anymore. She couldn't afford to do it, she said, and the insurance costs were prohibitive.

"I told her that was nonsense," says Hillier, director of retirement at AMP.

"I told her she had the same super balance she had started with, and she should start spending it now."

Hillier's anecdote about his mother sums up much of his approach to superannuation.

Australians, he says, "can actually afford to be a lot more confident about their retirement."

"They just need the right understanding of how to navigate the system," he says.

"There's often a lack of understanding of the super balance you need to generate the income which makes you comfortable, along with confusion about how to access even a part payment of the government pension."

Hillier's optimism is reflected in the name of North's risk management retirement framework: SMILE. It is an acronym for the five leading retirement risks which rise and fall "to and through retirement" and which need to be understood in retirement planning.

Flowing through from pre-retirement to the transition phase and then post-retirement, North cites sequencing, market, inflation, longevity and emotional risks, or SMILE.

"Yes, it's a cute acronym but we actually think it's possible for more people to be happy in retirement," says Hillier.

"People often see their super as a tank with a tap installed at the top, and they want to live off the overflow and preserve what is in the tank for a rainy day.

"That doesn't make sense and it's not very efficient, but many people are absolutely terrified of consuming capital in retirement."

A secret weapon

These are sentiments echoed by John Manserra, a senior financial adviser and director at Geelong-based Apex Advice.

Manserra's client base are unlikely to be described as 'high-net-worth individuals' but he says many of them achieve a comfortable retirement at or around the standard published by the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), which is $690,000 for couples and $595,000 for singles.

"I watch the finance shows and read the press which talks about how you need $1.4 million for a comfortable retirement," says Manserra.

"Yes, that might be the level for a self-funded retiree, but the reality is that not many people achieve that."

Recent data from ASFA backs him up, finding that 94% of recent retirees have left the workforce with less than $1 million in superannuation.

For these people, some percentage of the Age Pension and the benefits that come with it are critical to helping them achieve the legislated government objective of a "dignified retirement, alongside government support, in an equitable and sustainable way."

Manserra points to the new generation of innovative retirement income stream (IRIS) products which have been offered since new legislation was passed in 2017. These products, he says, help decrease assessable assets and increase people's pension entitlements while also delivering consistent income streams.

"These rules and the products which have been created really allow people to 'squeeze more out of the lemon' of their retirement savings," says Manserra.

"There's a whole lot of noise out there about retirement and people are unsure of what to trust but accessing these products plus the Age Pension is really helping people get to the lifestyle they want.

"Add some investment bucketing for growth and diversity and you can address quite a few of the risks people face."

Overcoming key risks

Running through the five risks which comprise the SMILE acronym, Hillier says sequencing risk can be the most difficult to manage. How can one ever know if they will retire in a bear or bull market?

The outcomes of being on the wrong side of market sequencing can be cruel.

Taking an example of two balance projections using historic returns, with the same averages but in the reverse order gives a staggeringly different outcome [Figure 1].

Two people retire at 67 with the same balance of around $900,000, but applying reverse returns gives one a balance just north of $800,000 at 85, while the other balance has dwindled close to zero.

"There are a number of things you can do about it, and it's about diversification and having a 'bucketing approach'," says Hillier.

"You might have some cash, and for a year or two you are not having to sell down in a market downturn, so that can do some of the heaving lifting to get you through."

Katherine Isbrandt, a money strategist and retirement planner at About Retirement, says many of her clients are worried about market and sequencing risk and are asking, 'Is the market overpriced or in a 'bubble?' or saying, 'Maybe we should wait for the market drop and then start investing'.

"My response is that this is what I have been hearing for the last 18 months, and the last two years have introduced some fantastic returns," she says.

"The other issue is that the market consists of many different investments sectors. It is impossible for them all to be overpriced. There are strategies to mitigate those risks, which is an essential part of investment planning in retirement."

One "underappreciated" course of action, says Hillier, and one which takes away a lot of sequencing risk is to increase the Age Pension availability, because it only goes up with either wage inflation or price inflation, and generally rises faster than prices.

Hillier also advocates the new IRIS products which guarantee income but can also increase Centrelink eligibility. This is a strategy, he says, which could potentially increase a person's Age Pension by $10,000 a year.

'I' is for inflation risk and while investors have been spared the ravages of inflation in recent decades, it is a risk which should still be planned for.

Australian CPI inflation hit 7.8% in the December quarter of 2022, the highest in three decades, and gave investors a small taste of its debilitating effect.

"Things like commodities are not great in low inflation environments but outperform when inflation is high," says Hillier.

"So having some allocation as part of a portfolio makes sense just as risk mitigation.

"And I'll say it again, that one 'asset class' - if I can call it that - which is inflation protected is the Age Pension, so increasing one's eligibility for that is rolled gold inflation protection."

Retirees are living longer

The 'L' for longevity is an imponderable and deeply personal risk which also has significant financial implications. How can any of us know with any certainty how long we will live and how long our retirement savings should last?

Hillier's point is that people's retirement spending has peaks and troughs, but that peak income is needed when people are enjoying maximum mobility and their best health.

Too often, he says, people die with 90% of the starting super balance, a figure which does not indicate a retirement well lived.

While a lifetime income stream can be the bedrock of a comfortable retirement, the solutions can be flexible enough to enable higher spending levels at certain periods without eroding too much capital.

At Brighter Super, head of retirement Jennifer McSpadden says the fund's research shows that longevity risk is the number one risk for its members, more so than any investment or inflation risk.

It is a concern that is driving some members to up their investment risk as they head into retirement.

"The fear of running out of money or feeling like they don't have enough money to retire to begin with, is impacting member retirement confidence and their behaviour as they get closer to retirement," says McSpadden.

"According to Brighter Super's 2024 Retirement Income Report, 36% of members who have not yet retired intend to retire later than planned and 17% of members say they are likely to invest in a higher risk investment option as they approach retirement.

"This behaviour is typically driven by a desire to boost returns in the final years before retirement and close the gap between the retirement income they expect and what they think they will need.

"On a positive note, it is also driven by increased confidence after receiving advice, especially among members who understand the trade-offs between risk and return."

The risk zone

Jason Teh, chief investment officer at Vertium Asset Management, warns of the "retirement risk zone" which begins 10 years before retirement and continues 15 years after a person stops working.

This is the period when their nest egg is at its peak, and they have more to lose but are most sensitive to market and sequencing risk.

"But to be honest, if you wind the clock back to before the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), I bet most people would never have heard of sequencing risk," says Teh.

"It was only when the GFC happened that everybody thought, 'Hey wait a minute, sequencing risk is important because equity markets do not always go up.'

"So, there's been more of a focus on trying to control the volatility profile of that investment in the retirement phase."

As people enter the risk zone before they retire is when the de-risking should begin, he says, but with equity markets continuing to post fresh highs it has proved difficult to convince many people that this is a good strategy.

"They continue to run on hope, but from my point of view hope is not a strategy," he says.

"Nobody likes to pay insurance for their house, and maybe you can get away with not paying insurance for maybe 10 years but in that 11th year you get a cyclone coming through.

"Equity markets can feel like that, but nobody can predict when there is going to be a cyclone which is going to come and wipe out your house, and so you don't want to risk that nest egg you've spent 40 years building because you hope markets are going to continue to go up."

Teh runs a low beta equity income strategy which "takes some risk off the table" and tries to ensure that "my fund does not fall apart when the markets are falling apart."

"The quid pro quo for that low beta strategy is that when it's a strong bull market you have to give up some of the upside, because it does have that inbuilt idea of insurance," he says.

Beyond the super balance

The final letter in the SMILE acronym, 'E', is for emotion, and this can refer to the struggle some people go through to find a retirement purpose, and the sometimes irrational and panicked investment choices they might make as they chase and try and second guess the market.

There are also bad choices made by other people, which can manifest in financial abuse by friends and family and criminal activities by scammers.

It means retirement can be an emotional rollercoaster.

"Some people are checking their account balances every second day, and they try and switch investments after market movements have already happened," says Hillier.

"That's not healthy for their finances or their happiness.

"I'll say it again, and that is, if they can protect some part of their portfolio, they can have confidence and that can deliver peace of mind and mitigate the emotional risk."

Aaron Minney, Challenger's head of retirement income research, says that there is gradually evolving understanding that having enough money is not so much about the super balance at retirement, but income.

"Don't worry about the number that you've got. You might have $500,000, and then you might get $25,000 with the Age Pension, so that is in the ballpark income of $50,000 a year," he says.

"When people do that conversion, that is when they get a better understanding of what their money actually means and can deliver."

Minney also agrees that one of the keys to de-risking retirement and ensuring a higher level of happiness is guaranteed income.

"Guaranteed income takes the longevity risk out of it and the market risk and the cost-of-living risk because it adjusts for inflation,"

he says.

"When you talk to retirees, they don't think so much about longevity or market risk, 90% plus are worried about the cost of living.

"They are thinking about what they are spending today and if they are going to be able to afford it tomorrow."

The IRIS lifetime products, says Minney, have been a "successful evolution" of annuity style products which have been easier to understand and provided more clarity on accessing the Age Pension.

Over the next 10 years or so he anticipates the further development of more fit for purpose income products, to the point that just as the industry talks about the $4.1 trillion in superannuation assets then a new measure could be "retirement income paid."

A life without regrets

Regret doesn't make it onto the SMILE index but it's there as a "bonus" risk.

Hillier points to the fact that around 90% of super balances are left unspent.

"What could that 90% represent?" he says.

"It could have been more holidays. It could have been retiring years earlier. It could have been better care. It could have been helping the kids much earlier, when the kids are 40 instead of 60.

"We don't want people to just think 'I didn't realise I have so much left over. I wish I'd have done this or that.'"

Financial advice could help avoid that risk.

"You just consider each of the risks in turn, and put strategies in place," says Hillier.

"Then you can overcome regret. You might help the kids much, much earlier.

"You might leave a bequest earlier as a living request and get to see your kids or grandkids enjoy it instead of whatever is left over when you pass on."

Most people, says Hillier, should be able to avoid regret risk.

Education is key, and while Hillier admits he's talking his own book, he believes early engagement with advice can demystify retirement and help navigate the five risks which make up the SMILE framework.

Australia has a world-class system and a growing number of innovative products, he says, which can deliver a comfortable retirement to a greater percentage of the population just as the nation is about to experience the biggest wave of retirees in its history.