About three years ago, robo-advisers, one by one, began dropping like flies.

The likes of Six Park, Upstreet and Advice Intelligence either folded or were acquired. Even Ellerston Capital's ethically based robo-adviser, which launched in early 2023, has also shuttered.

They join a string of fintechs, such as Creativemass, that found it impossible to survive let alone scale in a difficult environment of regulatory strangulation, fierce competition and tepid investor interest.

Meanwhile, Raiz Invest and Stockspot are bucking the trend. Raiz recently hit $1.8 billion in funds under management (FUM), emboldened by a 4.6% ownership stake State Street Investment Management formalised last year.

Also snagging a major backer, Stockspot landed $28 million from Mirae Asset Global Investments to gain 50% ownership. Stockspot also recently hit a milestone of $1 billion.

Finura joint managing director Peter Worn says direct-to-consumer digital advisers have done a very good job of targeting self-directed investors - particularly those who are not buying properties but want to invest in shares.

"Some parts of the industry will dismiss those digital advice businesses. But they show that they absolutely kill us on marketing and how they acquire customers. They have to be aggressive on that front. They have very sophisticated customer acquisition strategies we can learn from," Worn says.

A larger number of Stockspot's clients are young professionals who want to make use of their money idly sitting in a savings accounts, hoping to achieve better wealth goals. It services the bigger end of town, too. SMSFs, trusts, high-net-worth individuals and non-profit clients have all helped bolster FUM.

For many clients who engage their accountant for tax advice and already have superannuation strategies in place, Stockspot head of advice Sarah King says they come to Stockpot because they want a well-diversified portfolio that's professionally managed.

Of course, it always comes down to an individual or couple's circumstance. There is, however, a glut of Australians who do not have complex needs.

"They love the benefit of lower fees, full transparency, access to advisers, a beautiful dashboard and great service," she says, noting that while digital advice might not be for everyone, these are essentially what a lot of people need.

One fork in the road the digital advice sector has faced is the education piece. What tends to hold it back is people not quite understanding exactly what it is.

"I see a very, very confused market when 'digital' comes up," says Otivo chair Ian Knox.

"Digital could mean a calculator and people think that's digital advice. The reality is the calculators in Australia will differ so the advice being given is different. Therefore, it's just a tool."

moneyGPS executive adviser Jason Nyilas describes digital advice as technology that mirrors a financial adviser offering personalised strategy and product recommendations.

He adds that financial wellbeing and the role of a coach are critical to its success. Underpinning that is the technology.

"The technology is going to be ubiquitous. It's going to be volume based, affordable, available, accessible and it needs to be much broader than the technology we have today," Nyilas says.

Digital or robo-advice showed plenty of promise when Stockspot burst onto the scene in 2014 and several offshoots trailed thereafter: low cost, automated, professional management for investors with amounts as little as rounding differences.

Robo-advice's anticipated uprising, though, fell short. Distrust in digital is also an undercurrent of investors' hesitation.

A 2022 survey by the CFA Institute found that 82% of retail investors in Australia are more likely to trust human advice than robo-led advice. This distrust has only widened as 62% of investors in 2020 said they want professional advice from a human.

The dream for many digital advice providers, especially superannuation funds, is a hybrid model that no one has yet to nail.

Knox points to the banks' runaway success with digital or online banking, believing that somehow, the wealth management industry can replicate this trajectory.

"The question is, can we get personal advice available to people on a laptop? Yes, we can. And we can do it at a personal level, where it's so intimate that [the digital adviser can produce] SoAs. That's the Holy Grail," he says.

The inevitable

Late last year, several super funds put digital advice offerings high on their agenda, releasing new offerings or giving existing ones a face lift.

Hostplus, for example, released Super Smart. Colonial First State (CFS) and Otivo launched a digital adviser that charges $88 per year to access guided advice on investments, contributions and insurance.

Jo Brennan, the group executive of member engagement, education and advice at Aware Super, says the $198.6 billion fund wants to scale how it can make digital advice meaningful and work across the full spectrum of help.

Some 158,000 members have interacted with the fund to educate themselves in some way, shape or form. More than 3000 have accessed Aware's intra-fund or guidance services while up to 20,000 members have tapped into comprehensive advice.

In partnership with Bravura, Aware Super launched My Retirement Planner in 2023 and has since issued 68,000 SoAs, with 12% of eligible members aged 45+ actively engaging with the digital advice tool.

My Retirement Planner alone has engaged with more than 100,000 members, Brennan told the recent Financial Services Council Shaping advice in a time of change event.

"Digital advice is an extra offering for our members, it's there to help them in their own time. Our research tells us that people want to educate themselves. They like to be able to play with a tool like My Retirement Planner, in their own space, in their own safety feeling so they don't ask the questions that make them feel stupid, because, again, it's such a complex system," she says.

"So, we see this very much as an integrated part across that full spectrum, and members can move up and down and across that spectrum. We know that there is absolutely deep love as well for that comprehensive advice experience. But not all our members can afford that."

Also set up as a hybrid model, Insignia Financial's digital advice provides members an outcome but also the option to speak to a coach or intra-fund adviser.

"With our intra-fund advisers, where they can see that the needs of that member might be more complex, we then have the capability to be able to offer them through to either a Shadforth adviser or Bridges adviser, depending on the needs of that client," Insignia chief customer officer Renee Howie told the event.

Behind the scenes, Insignia's homing in on making delivery more efficient.

"We're very much focused on time to SoA and then SoA to implementation time, because that's where we find that we have a lot of double handling.

"That's where our risk sits predominantly. We find that there's a lot of time in following up our members or clients," Howie says.

Currently, Insignia is looking to roll out digital engagement via app-based solutions to members.

Howie says this aims "to stop manual phone calls out to follow up on things, so that, therefore the interaction is done digitally".

Once that is set up, the next step is automating and speeding up time to implementation.

"We know that clients will have two to three meetings, and then they might not see their adviser again for five to six weeks while the paperwork gets sorted for them to implement their portfolio. So, we really want to get a move on, focusing on getting that time down," she explains.

The advice industry has hailed file-noting technology as a game changer. For Insignia advisers, this saves 30 minutes per meeting. Another efficiency gain is an in-house build on top of Co-Pilot that auto generates the implementation checklist using the SoA to save 15 minutes per appointment.

"We have a very targeted advice efficiency roadmap as part of our strategy and we're running that really hard across all of our advice cohorts," Howie says.

Nothing irks members who cannot afford it or do not want to pay for it more than seeing a $4000 price tag on financial advice - but many do actually want it.

An Aware Super survey found members believe $4000 for comprehensive advice is too much - but they did not rule out receiving financial advice all together.

Brennan says the research suggested that people were willing to pay about $1000 but the economics of delivering that in-person is not feasible.

"That's where that digital opportunity comes through. The opportunity for a hybrid experience is where someone has done their research, educated themselves, run through some form of model, and then gets that support from a human in a guided sense," Brennan says.

During his time at Aberdeen Asset Management in the UK, Nyilas experienced how digital advice was used to reduce annual adviser costs.

"We weren't replacing it. We were using as much technology as possible, and we managed to get the annual cost of doing the financial plan from [between] 10 and 20 days using the whole financial planning process down to two, three to four hours."

In the UK, that translated to breaking the GBP500 barrier.

"I think that's what we need to work on in this country. How we do that? Given the adviser numbers are low and that technology can be powerful - it is inevitable," he says.

Overwhelmed

In late 2023, when former financial services minister Stephen Jones broached that a new class of advisers (NCA) can help make advice more accessible and affordable, he directly pointed to superannuation funds.

As part of the Delivering Better Financial Outcomes (DBFO) reforms, NCAs will offer simple, personal advice. While they should be able to charge a fee, they should not be charging ongoing fees or commissions.

To Jones and many industry stakeholders, super funds seem like a natural and logical fit. Banks have all but ditched wealth management and are unlikely to come back to it. Life insurers on the other hand seem so siloed and don't have the touchpoints super funds have with members.

The current assumption is that super funds will be the mainstream providers of financial advice.

"Unless you are able to promote financial advice and draw people to your website or platforms and get them to start using a system and have the patience to spend however long engaging with the digital tool, then none of this is really going to matter to the people who are using it," Worn says.

It is also assumed that super funds may take the lead on the digital advice front given so many are seizing opportunities to scale advice, namely by partnering with leading technology specialists. Although some are moving faster than others.

But to say that super funds are "moving fast" in this regard might be a bit too generous for Worn.

"These organisations are conservative by nature. We've just had a Banking Royal Commission, which is still fresh in people's minds. So, I understand the conservatism. No one wanted to be first, but equally, no one wants to be last," he explains.

Other priorities that made national headlines heavily weigh on super funds' minds, outpacing any urgency they might place on delivering digital advice. Tightening cybersecurity controls is high on the list, as is sorting out death benefit claims that administrators and ultimately trustees don't have a grip on.

"It's no good offering digital advice if it's taking six months to pay a death benefit. You have to get the fundamentals right before people should consider going to you for other services," Worn notes.

King says: "Behind the scenes, it's coming to fruition now how much super funds haven't invested their money in very simple things."

"They pay expensive fund managers to try and earn more money, but they're not investing in basic security. Members pay for that."

Super funds are grappling with cybersecurity basics. The coordinated credential stuffing attempts in April that attacked the database of five major super funds exposed another operational weakness.

"For us, we invest heavily in tech. We have multi-factor authentication for logins and withdrawals and full data encryption," King says.

"If something changes in a client account, we have an internal detector that picks these changes up and then contacts the client to check on unwarranted activity in their account."

With the current iterations of digital advice tools, Worn has yet to see two critical measures from super funds. The first is statistics on the number of people who engage with it.

"They use terms like 'engaged with an advice journey'. What does that actually mean? I put the challenge to them to be even more specific and say what kind of advice members get," he says.

"The second element is, of the people who went through that advice journey, how many people executed or implemented that advice?

"For me, there's not a lot of benefit having millions of people use these digital tools if no one implements and executes on the advice. That is probably the KPI that the whole industry should be aiming towards - we shouldn't be spending tens of millions of dollars building digital tools if no one's going to deploy the recommendation. That's an element that I don't think any fund has demonstrated progress on."

Borromean Consulting's recent pulse check on the digital advice sector, which canvassed Bravura, Dash, Ignition, Advice, SuperEd, moneyGPS and Otivo, found that providers' ability to facilitate retirement readiness is a key differentiator.

Several providers are currently integrating Age Pension modelling, goal-based scenarios, and hybrid delivery pathways into their platforms.

Proactive nudges, B2C guidance and education tools and adviser-led hybrids have also surfaced as key features.

From a bird's eye view of the sector, Worn notes that the differentiator is not the investment options themselves.

"It's the whole ease of onboarding and the digital experience. You look at how easy it is to use apps from Raiz and Stockspot - they're so slick," he says.

"Many super funds are probably hamstrung on the digital side, because they've got quite old systems and haven't necessarily been able to make the investments and the digital experience.

"And they haven't had to. If you have $1 billion dollars a month coming in, do you really need to spend much on customer acquisition?"

One bright spot that emerged from CFA's survey is the young generation, being digital natives, relying heavily on technology platforms and tools.

Between 2016 and 2022, a growing number of young investors placed more and more importance on tech platforms and tools over the help of humans.

More than 70% of Millennials said they prefer digital tools over having a human being to help navigate their investment strategy, compared with just 30% of those aged 65 or older.

To lure this generation via their digital advice offerings is another gold mine of opportunity for super funds. Another means is social media.

Many super funds have a presence on social media like YouTube and Instagram, yet it seems that only Rest has captured this short-attention-span audience on TikTok with more than 9200 followers. Some of Rest's shorts have generated more than two million views.

New Zealand's KiwiSaver, a voluntary retirement saving system, is also hustling on TikTok to spruik the benefits of super, while UniSuper recently created its account.

"I think one of the challenges we've had as a sector is because superannuation is compulsory, it breeds an element of complacency," Worn says.

"My challenge to the super funds is we can't necessarily rely on the same complacency that's got us to $4 trillion in assets," he says.

"That does not necessarily mean that everyone's going to go to you for financial advice. The reality is that's not yet proven."