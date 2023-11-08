Fears grow around greenwashing litigation protections

Treasury's proposed three-year moratorium on private litigation related to Scope 3 reporting as part of its proposed mandatory climate-related financial disclosure package has raised fears that it would give companies the green light to greenwash.

Under the federal government's proposal, climate-related financial disclosures will become mandatory for large Australian companies from July 2024, with smaller businesses to follow in 2027-2028.

As FS Sustainability reported in June, the proposal includes a three-year transitional period with regulator-only action against directors and reporting entities in relation to forward-looking statements and Scope 3 emissions possible during this time.

Lawyers, activists and interest groups have labelled this proposed phase-in approach a "ban" on private litigation, with concerns from climate organisations that the proposed three-year phase-in would be "dangerous."

Parents for Climate, which filed a claim against EnergyAustralia in August for false or misleading advertising over its branding of fossil fuel energy products as "carbon neutral", raised concerns about the proposed phase-in approach.

"The arguments for a ban like this might have made sense 20 years ago, maybe even 10," chief executive Nic Seton said. "We don't have endless time to coddle big polluters."

The Treasury consultation paper states that companies "will be afforded protection from false or misleading representation claims from private litigants" for the first three years, during which time only the regulator would have the power to take action.

These protections would apply to elements of mandatory disclosure including Scope 3 emissions and forward-looking statements, scenario analysis and transition planning.

Climate-related financial disclosure requirements would be drafted as civil penalty provisions in the Corporations Act.

It is suggested this would "reduce uncertainty for reporting entities and encourage companies to take best efforts to use quantitative scenario analysis as early as possible."

Some industry bodies support the idea.

The Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD) says it "is an important measure that will support companies to develop their reporting maturity without undue fear of litigation risk" that will "incentivise entities to make high-quality disclosures on a best endeavours basis."

A spokesperson told FS Sustainability that mandatory reporting will incentivise organisations "to make high quality, comparable and useful climate disclosures based on the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) standards" - a significantly greater level of detailed disclosures than current reporting practices, which will require extensive upskilling.

Governance Institute of Australia (GI) chief executive Megan Motto told FS Sustainability that the phase-in approach "is necessary to encourage quantitative reporting which is currently in its infancy in Australia."

GI wants a similar phase-in approach for smaller entities, which have fewer resources and may be the least prepared for the significant shift in the new reporting requirements. Under the proposal by Treasury smaller companies will be required to report from 2027-2028 - by which time the three-year protection would be due to expire.

Members do not think reasonable assurance on Scope 3 emissions by 2027 for larger companies is achievable, given confusion around Scope 3 reporting.

This might lead to "green hushing" - where organisations keep quiet about their sustainability goals and activities, even if they are well intentioned or plausible, to avoid threats of tarnished reputations and legal action.

"There is a need for clear, updated guidance from the regulator or accounting bodies as to what constitutes 'reasonable grounds' in the context of climate-related financial disclosure for industry sectors," Motto said.

"Access to quality data - particularly scope 2 and scope 3 - will be challenging. Greater emphasis and guidance on the development of data requirements and methodology for the transition is needed. Without this certainty, companies may make multiple qualifications on their disclosures to limit any potential liability, creating confusion in the market."

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) "will play an important role in this transitional period, to ensure best practice reporting, and that all efforts are made to eliminate attempts of wrongdoing," Motto said.

It appears that ASIC and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) would be only parties able to bring an action under certain provisions of the Corporations Act, Brynn O'Brien of Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) told FS Sustainability.

Both ACCR and GI members are concerned about how the phased approach would operate.

ACCR supports mandatory reporting, but does not support a phase-in approach, stating that the regulator is under-resourced and enforcement measures are not clear.

A phased approach would be at the expense of the shareholder, the market and societal interests at large, O'Brien said.

ACCR is currently in the midst of a greenwashing lawsuit against Santos. FS Sustainability understands this suit would not have been able to be filed if the proposed phase-in approach was implemented.

"The fact that the government is proposing a corporate climate reporting regime reflects the importance of climate reporting to the market, to financiers and to the public at large," O'Brien said. "However without adequate enforcement measures, any rules framework lacks reliability and credibility. Handing the entire job of enforcement to an under-resourced regulator with limited capacity and experience in the field invites loose and cynical conduct by the reporting entities, especially large-emitting climate laggards.

"It's worth remembering that many companies, especially large emitters, have been reporting on climate-related issues for many years. The argument that all companies need a de facto rules enforcement 'holiday' just doesn't stack up. It's just burning up more time that we don't have to address Paris alignment in the ASX.

"A freeze on public interest litigation, of the type ACCR has brought in relation to Santos' 'net zero' claims, shows an astonishing willingness to placate big corporations at the expense of shareholder, market and societal interests in disclosures with integrity."

Equity Generation Lawyers, which represents Parents for Climate in its lawsuit against EnergyAustralia, also opposes the phase-in proposal.

The firm has represented a range of investors in legal actions dealing with the financial risks of climate change and the ways companies manage those risks.

Lawyer David Barnden told FS Sustainability that the existing misleading conduct framework "contains sufficient protections for companies and directors to allow fulsome financial disclosures of scope 3 emissions. In fact, the more fulsome the disclosure, the less likely it is that misleading conduct will occur."

He added that accuracy of information "is critical to inform investors and maintain a fair market.

"Removing the ability for private litigants to seek legal redress on these critical financial disclosures is an affront to the rule of law and may lead to significant prudential and market integrity issues."

FS Sustainability reached out to Treasury for clarification on how such a proposal function if it was implemented. Treasury declined to add beyond the contents of the consultation paper.

The government is currently finalising policy positions based on feedback received to date.

FS Sustainability understands that Treasury expects to consult on exposure draft legislation to give effect to the climate-related financial disclosure regime later this year.