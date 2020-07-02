NEWS
Investment
Favour turns to active management
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   12:20PM

Amid the market volatility the COVID-19 pandemic ushered in, a new survey has revealed that sentiment is turning in favour of active investment management.

The Natixis Investment Managers survey found that 79% of finance professionals globally and 78% in Australia believe the current market is more favourable to active portfolios.

Natixis surveyed 2700 financial professionals, including wealth managers, registered investment advisors, financial planners and independent broker/dealers, in 16 countries globally.

Globally, respondents to the survey expect to see assets under management increase by 2.5% over the next year.

However, Australians are even more optimistic - expecting assets under management to rise by 3.3% over the next year.

Australian respondents also expect slightly more annualised growth than the global average, with a prediction of 15.7% over three years. Globally the annualised growth expectation over three years is 14%.

The vast majority think this growth will be driven by new assets from new clients, 80.7% for Australia.

Internationally, 63% of those surveyed think new assets from current clients will make up the growth - but in Australia that figure is only 34.7%.

Fewer (47%, and just 39.3% for Australia) are counting on market returns as a primary growth driver.

Globally 47% of respondents are counting on market returns to make up the growth.

When asked about alternatives, Australians had a very different view on infrastructure investing than their international peers - 34% globally said they saw the benefits of infrastructure, while 62.7% of Australians said they did.

"Financial professionals are re-evaluating investment assumptions and strategising for more potentially uncertain markets and business scenarios," said Natixis head of distribution for Australia Louise Watson.

"The art of investing and building a well-diversified portfolio involves a balance of efficiency, creativity and consistency.

"The survey indicates that clients the world over, including Australia, recognise the investment potential of alternatives as well as the importance of ESG related strategies which have become much more visible in the COVID-19 world."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

