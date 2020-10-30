Fastest-growing AFSLs in the country

New research from Rainmaker Information shows which licensees added the most advisers in the 12 months to September end. And which AFSLs have the biggest market share.

Overall, there were 19,357 advisers attached to an AFSL at September end, down 2597 from a year ago. In the 12 months, 2832 new names were registered while nearly twice the amount of registrations ceased at 5429 - meaning a net drop.

Together, these advisers looked after about $932 billion in assets.

Fastest-growing licensees

GWM Adviser Services picked up the most new adviser registrations in the period at 191. However 155 registrations ceased, meaning its total adviser headcount was 440 - an increase of 36 advisers.

In net terms, Lifespan Financial Planning was the winner with 62 additions. It ended September with 254 current advisers, after 101 new registrations and 155 ceasings in the period.

The big four banks saw the most adviser registrations cease: AMP Financial Planning Pty Ltd (376), National Australia Bank (375), Commonwealth Financial Planning (247) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (231).

Adviser market share

Despite the recent growth numbers, the largest adviser populations remain housed at older names.

AMP Financial Planning, with its 945 advisers and about $56 billion had the largest market share of advisers at 4.6%. It was followed by SMSF Advisers Network (907 advisers, $250 million, 4.4% market share).

Next up were five names with 2% to 2.6% market share: Synchronised Business Services Pty Ltd (521 advisers), Morgans Financial Limited (497), Charter Financial Planning Limited (493) and GWM Adviser Services Limited (440).