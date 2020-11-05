FASEA urged to clarify in-house product conflicts

The Institute of Managed Accounts Professionals (IMAP) has written to FASEA again, arguing that its latest guidance on the Code of Ethics leaves much to be desired.

IMAP's main issue is with Standard 3, which seeks to eliminate conflicts of interest from financial advice.

In the latest guidance, FASEA clarified that where advice is in the best interests of the client, safe harbour has been followed, fees are reasonable and disclosure has been made, standard three is likely to have been met.

IMAP said while some of that guidance was clear, some of the information in the guidance was "misleading and confusing".

"Conflicts are generally assessed as 'potential', 'perceived' or 'actual'. In this and previous guidance, FASEA has suggested that Standard 3 only applies when there is 'actual' conflict," IMAP said.

"However, the disinterested person test sets out a 'perceived' conflict and defines it as 'actual'. It states that if a 'disinterested person'... 'would reasonably conclude'... 'that the arrangements could induce the adviser to act.' This is a textbook definition of a 'perceived' conflict and it is not helpful in terms of achieving the intention of Standard 3, which is to ensure that adviser avoid all 'actual' conflicts."

The association argued that advice should be assessed as it applies to each individual client, not in a bulk fashion.

"An adviser cannot fail Standard 3 in bulk any more than they can comply with Standard 3 in bulk," IMAP said.

"However, we fear that disinterested person test could be used as a broadsword to 'knock out' all 100 files in one hit, based on a perceived conflict by a disinterested person - without any reference to the specific recommendations made to each client."

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA), in its submission, agreed that standard three has some issues.

"The FPA remains concerned that the wording of standard three remains unchanged and that this guidance may or may not be considered or followed in decisions by a disciplinary body or an EDR scheme," it said.

"The FPA strongly recommends that the text of standard three be amended to reflect the reasonable person test and the flexibility that it allows in looking at the materiality of a conflict of interest."