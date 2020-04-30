NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
FASEA too soft on ethical investing: Advisers
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 30 APR 2020   11:56AM

During a Responsible Investment Association of Australasia webinar some financial advisers have suggested that FASEA's Code of Ethics doesn't go far enough on ethical investing.

Appearing on the webinar, Federation Financial Services adviser Dave Rae pointed to an example provided along with the FASEA Code of Ethics' Standard 6.

In the Code of Ethics Guidance, released by FASEA in October 2019, this example was given: "Where your clients indicate they only wish to invest in ethical or responsible investments, you will need to consider whether limiting your product recommendations in this manner is appropriate."

"My reading of it was that you should be understanding the preferences of your client," Rae said.

"As advisers, we understand how important it is to know your client and part of that is understanding their preferences when it comes to money or investments."

Rae said FASEA's first explanatory statement on the code seemed to suggest that advisers may have to limit their advice to responsible investments if the client expressed such a preference.

However, further guidance from FASEA indicated the reference to responsible and ethical investments actually demanded advisers consider whether those investments were really in the best long term financial interests of the client.

FASEA never said advisers had to have a discussion with their clients on their ethical preferences when it comes to investing.

"I don't see how you can consider the preferences of your client without expressly asking those questions," Rae said.

"It's not until you start having that conversation that you realise they might have a preference on responsible investing."

Asked whether FASEA took a strong enough stance on ESG issues, Goodments chief executive Tom Culver said no.

"I personally think they should have gone further. However you want to look at this, it's critical that this is taken into account," Culver said.

Invest with Ethics founder Alexandra Brown agreed.

"There's a trend already towards ethical and responsible investing... then there's ASIC updating its climate change risk disclosure reporting levels and the Modern Slavery Act," she said.

"There's this pull from regulatory and this push from climate demand. Larry Fink just announced all of Blackrock's [active] funds will take sustainability into account. He mentioned this is being pushed by client interest."

Read more: FASEA Code of EthicsDave RaeTom CulverAlexandra BrownBlackrockFederation Financial ServicesGoodmentsLarry FinkModern Slavery Act
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock lead portfolio manager departs
BlackRock, BNP Paribas form strategic alliance
BlackRock profits slump during COVID-19
Man Group hires from BlackRock
Adviser fears over ASIC relief
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
Compliance worse than COVID-19
Could relief on advice compliance save consumers?
Global hiring freeze for BlackRock
BlackRock appoints Asia Pacific ETF head
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something yuimmFxC