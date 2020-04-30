FASEA too soft on ethical investing: Advisers

During a Responsible Investment Association of Australasia webinar some financial advisers have suggested that FASEA's Code of Ethics doesn't go far enough on ethical investing.

Appearing on the webinar, Federation Financial Services adviser Dave Rae pointed to an example provided along with the FASEA Code of Ethics' Standard 6.

In the Code of Ethics Guidance, released by FASEA in October 2019, this example was given: "Where your clients indicate they only wish to invest in ethical or responsible investments, you will need to consider whether limiting your product recommendations in this manner is appropriate."

"My reading of it was that you should be understanding the preferences of your client," Rae said.

"As advisers, we understand how important it is to know your client and part of that is understanding their preferences when it comes to money or investments."

Rae said FASEA's first explanatory statement on the code seemed to suggest that advisers may have to limit their advice to responsible investments if the client expressed such a preference.

However, further guidance from FASEA indicated the reference to responsible and ethical investments actually demanded advisers consider whether those investments were really in the best long term financial interests of the client.

FASEA never said advisers had to have a discussion with their clients on their ethical preferences when it comes to investing.

"I don't see how you can consider the preferences of your client without expressly asking those questions," Rae said.

"It's not until you start having that conversation that you realise they might have a preference on responsible investing."

Asked whether FASEA took a strong enough stance on ESG issues, Goodments chief executive Tom Culver said no.

"I personally think they should have gone further. However you want to look at this, it's critical that this is taken into account," Culver said.

Invest with Ethics founder Alexandra Brown agreed.

"There's a trend already towards ethical and responsible investing... then there's ASIC updating its climate change risk disclosure reporting levels and the Modern Slavery Act," she said.

"There's this pull from regulatory and this push from climate demand. Larry Fink just announced all of Blackrock's [active] funds will take sustainability into account. He mentioned this is being pushed by client interest."