Superannuation

FAR draft legislation released

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 19 JUL 2021   12:37PM

The government on Friday released the draft legislation for the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) which will apply to superannuation funds and insurers.

The FAR extends the Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) which has applied to banks since July 2018.

In February 2019, the Hayne Royal Commission recommended extending BEAR to include APRA-regulated entities including superannuation funds and insurers, following which the Treasury conducted a consultation in January 2020.

After a year of quiet, Treasury on Friday released the draft legislation for FAR and opened a 28-day consultation.

It expects FAR legislation to be introduced in the Parliament in spring.

The implementation will start with ADIs which have already been subjected to BEAR. The starting date for large ADIs or their licensed non-operating holding companies (NOHC) will be the later of six months after FAR's commencement or 1 July 2022.

Insurers, their NHOCs and registerable superannuation entities (RSEs) are slated for a start date of 1 July 2023 or 18 months after FAR's commencement -- whichever happens later.

The minister has the power to set thresholds for enhanced notification requirements for entities that will be subjected to FAR.

Currently, it is proposing life insurers with more than $4 billion in assets, and RSE licensees with more than $10 billion in assets to be subjected to FAR.

Life insurers and RSE licensees that fall under this threshold will not have to submit accountability maps and statement to APRA and ASIC under the enhanced compliance thresholds.

"The Financial Accountability Regime imposes a strengthened responsibility and accountability framework within financial institutions, recognising that decisions taken by directors and the most senior executives of financial institutions are significant for millions of Australians and the Australian economy," federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and minister for superannuation and financial services Jane Hume said in a statement on Friday.

FAR was part of the Hayne Royal Commission's recommendations 3.9, 4.12, 6.6, 6.7 and 6.8, and will be jointly administered by ASIC and APRA.

The government has also released the draft legislation establishing the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort, which was also recommended by the Royal Commission.

"The establishment of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort will support ongoing confidence in the financial system's dispute resolution framework by facilitating the payment of compensation to eligible consumers who have received a determination for compensation from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) which remains unpaid," Frydenberg and Hume said in the joint statement.

