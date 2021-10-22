NEWS
Family Office

Family offices back Regal resources fund

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 22 OCT 2021   11:57AM

A small group of family offices have backed a new long/short resources fund from Regal Funds Management to the tune of $90 million.

Regal said it was recently approached by a small group of family office clients requesting an ability to gain a singular exposure to the resources strategy Regal has been managing internally since 2018, via a dedicated fund.

Regal agreed and arranged to make a limited amount of capacity available for external investors into a new dedicated vehicle, the Regal Resources Long Short Fund.

This fund is now oversubscribed at $90 million by the family office clients, high-net-worth investors and Regal staff and is closed for additional applications until at least July next year.

Since 2018, Regal has also managed an internal, high conviction, long/short strategy solely dedicated to the resources sector, led by Regal head of mining Tim Elliott along with chief investment officer Phil King.

Elliot joined Regal from Glencore, where he was head of mergers and acquisitions, in 2017.

The long/short resources strategy currently contributes to several existing Regal Funds and has delivered +22% per annum from strategy inception to end September 2021.

