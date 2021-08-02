NEWS
Family Office

Fairfax family office awards mandate

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 2 AUG 2021   12:02PM

Marinya Capital, the John Fairfax family office, has selected an investment data provider.

Investment Control Systems (ICS) will implement ICS ATHENA for Marinya Capital.

"As part of an operating model review, this was a great time to enhance our capabilities and implement a modern data platform within the business. The local team at Investment Control Systems is innovative and their experience will be a great addition to our internal capabilities", Marinya chief operating officer and chief financial officer Rob Jackson said.

"Utilising the ICS solution will centralise all our investment data and analytics into a single trusted source of truth, which will not only allow us to reduce manual operational processes, but greatly enhance the capabilities of the investment team."

ICS provides a hosted data management platform which manages and automates a range of investment functions including investment reporting, operational reporting, and risk analysis.

ICS director Christian Eriksen said: "We are extremely excited to welcome Marinya Capital to our growing client community. They represent a family with a significant history in the Australian community and we look forward to supporting them in their endeavours."

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Marinya invests on behalf of the Fairfax family in a diversified portfolio with an active approach to asset allocation based on its macro and market views.

The family office makes direct investments in Australia and overseas, uses a broad network of fund managers and manages risk via various hedging strategies.

