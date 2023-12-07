Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Fahour takes top job at Gurner Group

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 7 DEC 2023   12:16PM

Former Latitude Financial and Australia Post boss Ahmed Fahour joins the luxury developer as its new chief executive.

In a surprise announcement, Gurner Group announced that Fahour would be leading its strategic growth in real estate, funds management, wellness, property management, and hospitality, citing his impressive track record in "illustrious leadership roles."

Fahour's last chief executive post was at troubled consumer finance group Latitude Financial, where he left in March following a cybersecurity breach affecting 14 million people.

Previously, he served as chief executive of Australia Post, and National Australia Bank/MLC.

The group stated that the appointment would enable founder Tim Gurner to "delve deeper into his passions" and focus on crafting exceptional experiences for clients and partners. He will also concentrate on deals, capital, and visionary projects.

"With almost $15 billion in development projects, GURNER Group is at an exciting point of expansion and transformation," it said.

"Ahmed's vision and expertise will guide us new heights of success and innovation in the property sector and beyond."

The news comes as Gurner Group and Qualitas-backed GQ build-to-rent (BTR) platform enter a joint venture with Malaysian developer OSK Property to build and operate a $2.8 billion Melbourne Square precinct.

In June, GQ expanded its pipeline to 3650 apartments in both Melbourne and Brisbane, in a bid to deliver "much needed apartment stock" to the market.

Read more: Gurner GroupAustralia PostLatitude FinancialAhmed FahourOSK PropertyTim Gurner
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Wealth managers shirk cybersecurity priorities
Boards must crack down on cybersecurity: ASIC
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger
GQ Multifamily platform boost BTR pipeline
Gurner Group welcomes first investment chief
Gurner, Qualitas close second BTR fund
Gurner Group to develop $1.75bn Docklands site
VFMC appoints head of investment risk, absolute returns
Aware Super establishes dedicated real estate arm, names chief executive
Charter Hall, VFMC commence $460m office build

Editor's Choice

VFMC selects new chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Victorian Funds Management Corporation has named Lisa Gay as its new chair.

Advice firms must scale up to meet demand: AZ NGA

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Financial advice businesses must supercharge their capabilities, expand their capacity, and scale up to reach and serve more Australians.

Coastal Advice Group expands reach

CHLOE WALKER
The Newcastle-based group has acquired RI Brighton and Wealth for Life Financial Planning as part of its strategy to become one of the leading financial advice providers in the country.

Vanguard sells outsourced CIO arm to Mercer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mercer has acquired Vanguard's outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) function, taking on board its 120-strong team.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Aelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Edwina Maloney

GROUP EXECUTIVE, PLATFORMS
AMP LIMITED
AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney is confident AMP holds the key to seeing more Australians benefit from financial advice. Having always thrived in team-based roles, she now leads the charge towards that very goal. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.