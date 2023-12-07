Fahour takes top job at Gurner Group

Former Latitude Financial and Australia Post boss Ahmed Fahour joins the luxury developer as its new chief executive.

In a surprise announcement, Gurner Group announced that Fahour would be leading its strategic growth in real estate, funds management, wellness, property management, and hospitality, citing his impressive track record in "illustrious leadership roles."

Fahour's last chief executive post was at troubled consumer finance group Latitude Financial, where he left in March following a cybersecurity breach affecting 14 million people.

Previously, he served as chief executive of Australia Post, and National Australia Bank/MLC.

The group stated that the appointment would enable founder Tim Gurner to "delve deeper into his passions" and focus on crafting exceptional experiences for clients and partners. He will also concentrate on deals, capital, and visionary projects.

"With almost $15 billion in development projects, GURNER Group is at an exciting point of expansion and transformation," it said.

"Ahmed's vision and expertise will guide us new heights of success and innovation in the property sector and beyond."

The news comes as Gurner Group and Qualitas-backed GQ build-to-rent (BTR) platform enter a joint venture with Malaysian developer OSK Property to build and operate a $2.8 billion Melbourne Square precinct.

In June, GQ expanded its pipeline to 3650 apartments in both Melbourne and Brisbane, in a bid to deliver "much needed apartment stock" to the market.