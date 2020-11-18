FactSet nabs MSCI executive

FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.

Natalia Stansall has stepped into the role, after serving 16 years at MSCI as executive director of client coverage.

A spokesperson from FactSet confirmed that David Simpson is retiring after 22 years with the company.

Simpson had worked with FactSet since 1998. He was most recently vice president of Asia Pacific.

"She will be responsible for strategy, sales, and marketing efforts across all business lines, including FactSet's research, analytics, content and technology solutions, and will oversee FactSet's growth efforts in the region," FactSet said.

Stansall has also held roles at Bloomberg, Citibank and Interprofit.

"Stansall is a seasoned industry veteran and joins FactSet from MSCI Australia, where she led MSCI's analytics business for over 15 years," FactSet said.

"She also has experience at Bloomberg in London, where she began her career in the financial services industry."