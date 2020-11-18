NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 NOV 2020   11:56AM

FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.

Natalia Stansall has stepped into the role, after serving 16 years at MSCI as executive director of client coverage.

A spokesperson from FactSet confirmed that David Simpson is retiring after 22 years with the company.

Simpson had worked with FactSet since 1998. He was most recently vice president of Asia Pacific.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"She will be responsible for strategy, sales, and marketing efforts across all business lines, including FactSet's research, analytics, content and technology solutions, and will oversee FactSet's growth efforts in the region," FactSet said.

Stansall has also held roles at Bloomberg, Citibank and Interprofit.

"Stansall is a seasoned industry veteran and joins FactSet from MSCI Australia, where she led MSCI's analytics business for over 15 years," FactSet said.

"She also has experience at Bloomberg in London, where she began her career in the financial services industry."

Read more: FactSetBloombergMSCI AustraliaNatalia StansallDavid SimpsonCitibankInterprofit
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cashwerkz fits out bond service
BlackRock clamps down on work romances
J.P Morgan set to cough up US$1bn
Macquarie director departs
Bloomberg launches ESG ratings
Chief economist update: Ardern's ardour
AustralianSuper gives Rio Tinto slap on the wrist
AustralianSuper denies turnover issue, delays office
BlackRock iShares launches two ETFs
Frontier Advisors adds to leadership
Editor's Choice
Fintechs to merge
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
InPayTech has entered into a merger agreement to acquire 100% of Comply Path as a wholly owned subsidiary.
ASIC charges BitConnect Australia lead
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:49AM
The former BitConnect Australian national promoter has been charged by ASIC for operating an unregistered investment scheme and making false statements.
FactSet nabs MSCI executive
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:56AM
FactSet has appointed a new regional sales director for Australia and New Zealand hiring a long-time executive from MSCI.
Morningstar adds ESG to analysis
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:03PM
The research house has commenced integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into its analysis of funds, asset managers and individual stocks, calling out subpar approaches to ESG.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
NOV
25-27
FPA Professionals Congress 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something JpT0egx7