FAAA expands specialist education programs

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) is looking to expand its Approved Specialisations Program, urging eligible education providers to sign up.

The program has historically included specialisations in aged care, life risk and the Fellow Chartered Financial Practitioner (FChFP) designation, but the FAAA is now seeking education providers in estate planning, retirement, money therapy, self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs), and responsible investing.

Applications are open until August 29; the FAAA also welcomes those in other specialised fields relevant to financial advice to apply.

While there is no fee to apply, successful applicants will pay a one-off fee of $5000 (ex GST).

Courses with less than 50 hours of study will not be considered, the FAAA said.

In return, successful applicants will have an exclusive arrangement with the FAAA for up to three years, receive exposure on the FAAA stand at the 2025 FAAA Congress in Perth later this year, promotion of the designation via various recognitions, and more.

FAAA general manager of education Anne Palmer said the expanded program responds to the heightened demand to from advisers for education in specific advice areas.

"By expanding the Specialisations Program, we are helping advisers distinguish themselves professionally and partnering with quality education providers to raise the standard of advice across the industry," Palmer said.

"Licensees with advisers focusing on aged care or self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) for example, often mandate further education in these fields for their advisers.

"An FAAA endorsed specialisation ensures the education content is of sufficient standard and that advisers holding the specialisation are continuing to undertake at least five hours of continuing professional development (CPD) per year in staying up to date in that field."