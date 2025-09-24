Newspaper icon
Financial Planning

FAAA award finalists named

BY STAFF WRITER  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 SEP 2025   12:49PM

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) has named the finalists in its annual awards program, including Adviser of the Year.

The awards acknowledge members who are committed to delivering the highest standards of trusted and professional advice to Australian consumers, as well as those who go above and beyond to support their local community through pro bono and volunteer work.

They comprise six awards in total.

The finalists of the FAAA Certified Financial Planner Professional of the Year Award are Sarah Leslie of Story Wealth Management, Mark O'Flynn of Oxlade Financial, and Stephan Independent Advisory's Joe Stephan.

Those vying for the FAAA Adviser of the Year Award are Nikki Booth from My Wealth Solutions, Adam Lai of Green Associates, and Christine Swanson from Prominent Financial Services.

The coveted FAAA Professional Practice of the Year Award will go to one of three practices: Boutique Advisers, Oxlade Financial, or WARR HUNT.

Evalesco Financial Services' Melody Edwards, Lume Wealth's Morgan Hayward, and Iconic Wealth's Kelly King are up for the FAAA Inspire Women - Excellence in Advice Award.

Meantime, the FAAA Gen Next Rising Star of the Year Award finalists are Aayush Sharma from Frost Financial Services, Shannon Victor of Oxlade Financial, and Aden Wilkins from Capital Partners.

The awards also highlight the contribution of outstanding university students who represent the future of the financial advice profession.

This year, the nominees for the FAAA University Student of the Year Award are Leah Dhu (Curtin University), Katherine Mitterer (University of South Australia), and Callum Wishart (University of Queensland).

"The FAAA awards continue to recognise and celebrate those within the Australian financial advice profession that showcase the highest standards of professionalism and care," FAAA general manager, membership Tania Milnes said.

"Financial advice is important for all Australians in maximising resilience and achieving their financial outcomes, therefore we recognise dedicated advisers who are committed to helping fellow Australians do so."

The winners will be announced at the gala dinner at the annual FAAA Congress in Perth on November 19.

FAAA award finalists named

