EY appoints chief economist

Austrade's Cherelle Murphy has been appointed to the role of chief economist for EY Oceania, effective March 21.

Murphy joins EY from Austrade where she has been chief economist, helping guide government policy in trade, foreign investment, and tourism.

She replaces Jo Masters who is leaving EY after more than three years in the role.

Prior to joining Austrade, Murphy spent 15 years at ANZ, having started her career at the Reserve Bank of Australia.

I am thrilled to be joining EY, to build on the strength of their reputation and contribution to the economic debate in the market, backed by their incredible platform and expertise," Murphy said of her appointment.

"The challenges for business in the current environment are plentiful. This business cycle is an unusual one and I look forward to helping EY's clients navigate it, while also identifying the opportunities that it presents."

EY regional managing partner and chief executive, Oceania David Larocca said he is delighted to welcome Murphy to the team.

"She will hit the ground running as we continue to play our part in building a better working world - one where economic growth is sustainable and inclusive," he said.

EY Oceania deputy chief executive and Oceania markets leader Jenelle McMaster added that Murphy's deep experience in banking and government will help clients navigate many challenges, including low and falling unemployment, increasing capacity utilisation, rising cost pressures and higher interest rates.

"The economy, and business, has proven to be incredibly resilient throughout the pandemic, but that does not mean the outlook is without risk.

"Our clients, across all sectors, are continuing to face tough new challenges, many of which they haven't faced in more than a decade," McMaster said.

"The perspectives and insights of our new chief economist, combined with deep experience across the business, stands us in good stead to address these challenges together."