Extraordinary stimulus provides wage subsidy

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced $130 billion of spending over the next six months to support the livelihoods of Australians who lose their jobs and income as a result of COVID-19.

The government anticipates as many as six million Australians could be left without income as a result of COVID-19.

During a press conference today, Morrison announced a $1500 a fortnight "job keeper" payment designed to allow employers to keep employees on through the crisis.

Companies will be paid the wage subsidy in what is an effort to keep employees linked to their employers.

"In addition to the job keeper package, we are extending the job seeker payments," Morrison said.

The government has altered the threshold for job seeker payments, so that those with partners earning what was previously above the threshold will now be eligible.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said: "Australia is facing a war on two fronts. As the Prime Minister said we are facing a health crisis and an economic crisis."

Frydenberg added: "Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures."

He said the job keeper payments represent 70% of the median wage and 100% of the median wage in the industries hardest hit.

Frydenberg said for people on minimum wage in tourism, hospitality and retail the $1500 payment will be 100% of their wage.

Payments will begin on 1 May 2020 and be back paid until today.

To be eligible businesses have to register with the Australian Tax Office and be able to prove their revenue has fallen by 30%. The payment will be available for full-time and part-time workers, sole traders and casuals who have been with their employer for a year or more.

"This measure is being delivered through the ATO," Morrison said.

"This is an absolute guarantee of payment that will assist them in supporting their payrolls... this is a payment per employee."

Frydenberg responded to a question about whether the government can guarantee that employers will pass on the money to employees by saying that there is an alignment of interests between employees and employers in this case.

When asked whether more could be done to help those in big cities afford rent, Morrison said there is a moratorium on evictions for commercial and residential leases and further rental assistance is being considered.

The UK has instituted a similar system in response to COVID-19. However, Morrison argued the Australian system is different because it keeps employees formally "on the books" of employers.

"This isn't money for people to go away and do nothing. This is about keeping people connected to their business," he said.

"It's about keeping people in jobs."

Morrison said the payments will apply to New Zealanders on 444 visas and not-for-profits.

Individuals will not be eligible for the job seeker payment through Centrelink and a job keeper payment through their employer. Morrison said part of the purpose of the job keeper payment was take some pressure off Centrelink.

"There is no superannuation guarantee on this payment," Morrison confirmed.

Frydenberg said employers who have been forced to shut up shop as a result of COVID-19 and have stood down or retrenched workers, could actually bring those workers back on the books with this payment.

However, Morrison clarified that in instances where redundancies have been formalised and redundancy payments paid the issue may be more complicated.

The government is drafting the legislation and plans to recall parliament early. Morrison said the legislation will take at least a week to draft and the opposition will have to be briefed.

"We must work together to make this work and to make it go as far as possible. We still do not know the many challenges we will face in the months ahead. Our goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of Australians," Morrison said.

"Many countries in the months ahead and beyond that may see their economies collapse. Some may seem them hollow out. In the very worst of circumstances we could see countries themselves fall into chaos. This will not be Australia."

