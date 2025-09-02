Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Exposure to US hitting Aussie companies: UniSuper

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 2 SEP 2025   11:50AM

UniSuper head of fixed income David Colosimo has spoken in the wake of earnings season, noting Australian companies which rely on the US market have started taking a hit - and it may well continue.

Colosimo pointed to CSL and James Hardie, both of which were down more than 20% in August.

"I think the key link there between both of them is that the US is their biggest market, and so both have been suffering as a result. In CSL's case, it was already facing a lot of uncertainty-how is it going to fare under the new US tariff regime? But the day it reported was its worst one-day move in its 30-year listing history," Colosimo said.

"Its core plasma business was a bit weak, it's seeing weaker margins and appears to be losing market share, and CSL's outlook statements also suggested a sharp slowdown in revenue growth."

As with CSL, James Hardie has been hit by the weak housing construction cycle in the US as well as debt it took on to support a major acquisition earlier this year."Slowdowns really hit harder with that big debt load. Their guidance for next year is actually for earnings to fall by 50%," Colosimo said.

Despite those companies with a higher US exposure facing continued volatility, Colosimo said the resources sector in Australia appears to be robust.

"I think the strongest sector in the Australian market was actually resources, up more than 10% in August, and those gains were quite broad-based," he said.

"So, you look at the big, diversified miner, BHP-up 10%. The biggest gold stock, Newmont-up more than 15%. Lithium producer Liontown was up 20%. Uranium producer, Paladin-actually up 26%. So, a lot of different sectors all up quite strongly, it did feel like a really strong month all around."

On estimates, Colosimo said they were a bit weaker during this reporting season.

"I think all that strength was much more about market dynamics driving resources. The sector's been under quite a bit of pressure now for a few years, and I think we're just seeing a reversal of that," he said.

Read more: CSLUniSuperDavid ColosimoJames Hardie
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

IML debuts income-focused ETF
Social isolation a top retirement fear: UniSuper
UniSuper's Chun honoured by FEAL
Former CBA chief economist joins UniSuper
ASX updates waiver disclosure rules
Dexus rebuilds DWSF with $683m investment
UniSuper delivers 10.3% to members
Most traded stocks in the first half of the year revealed
AMP hit with multiple court filings
Small industry super funds beat giants on trust, service, value

Editor's Choice

Platinum client yanks $580m

KARREN VERGARA
An institutional client will pull about $580 million from Platinum Investment Management.

Legalsuper updates investment, insurance fees

KARREN VERGARA
Legalsuper has introduced several changes to its investment options' objectives and fees, as well as some insurance costs.

Societe Generale fined $3.88m

ELIZA BAVIN
Societe Generale was fined by the Market Disciplinary Panel for failing to prevent suspicious orders from being placed.

Chalmers opens Investor Front Door pilot

ELIZA BAVIN
The initiative has launched, aimed at streamlining how investors engage with the government to assist in fast-tracking major projects.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media