Exposure to US hitting Aussie companies: UniSuper

UniSuper head of fixed income David Colosimo has spoken in the wake of earnings season, noting Australian companies which rely on the US market have started taking a hit - and it may well continue.

Colosimo pointed to CSL and James Hardie, both of which were down more than 20% in August.

"I think the key link there between both of them is that the US is their biggest market, and so both have been suffering as a result. In CSL's case, it was already facing a lot of uncertainty-how is it going to fare under the new US tariff regime? But the day it reported was its worst one-day move in its 30-year listing history," Colosimo said.

"Its core plasma business was a bit weak, it's seeing weaker margins and appears to be losing market share, and CSL's outlook statements also suggested a sharp slowdown in revenue growth."

As with CSL, James Hardie has been hit by the weak housing construction cycle in the US as well as debt it took on to support a major acquisition earlier this year."Slowdowns really hit harder with that big debt load. Their guidance for next year is actually for earnings to fall by 50%," Colosimo said.

Despite those companies with a higher US exposure facing continued volatility, Colosimo said the resources sector in Australia appears to be robust.

"I think the strongest sector in the Australian market was actually resources, up more than 10% in August, and those gains were quite broad-based," he said.

"So, you look at the big, diversified miner, BHP-up 10%. The biggest gold stock, Newmont-up more than 15%. Lithium producer Liontown was up 20%. Uranium producer, Paladin-actually up 26%. So, a lot of different sectors all up quite strongly, it did feel like a really strong month all around."

On estimates, Colosimo said they were a bit weaker during this reporting season.

"I think all that strength was much more about market dynamics driving resources. The sector's been under quite a bit of pressure now for a few years, and I think we're just seeing a reversal of that," he said.