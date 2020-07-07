NEWS
General
Experts battle for GST reform
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 7 JUL 2020   12:26PM

A Monash University lecturer has pushed the case for a GST holiday, which he argues is the most effective way to generate "maximum economic bang for the government's buck".

In an opinion piece for The Conversation, economics lecturer Isaac Gross argued a six-month break from the 10% tax would help fight the COVID-19 recession.

It comes as PwC proposes an increase to the goods and services tax to 12.5%, which it says will help address the fiscal issues and structural challenges facing the nation over the coming months.

PwC modelling found that broadening the base or increasing the main rate to 12.5% could increase collections by anywhere between $14 billion and $40 billion.

This is the scale of all state, territory and local tax collections on payroll ($26 billion in 2018-19) or stamp duties ($19 billion in 2018-19), it said.

Similarly, the NSW Review of Federal Financial Relations has made the case for increasing the base or main GST rate.

In its draft report Supporting the road to recover, the review noted that there was "a strong case for reforming the GST and reducing our reliance on more harmful taxes, while re-directing a portion of revenue to lower income households so they do not bear the burden of reform".

It recommended state treasuries develop projections of national GST revenues, helping to unearth the magnitude of further erosion and guide policy response, and also advocated for an increase to the GST rate as well as expanding the base to cover fresh food, healthcare, childcare, education, and water and sewage over the medium to long term.

Supporting this argument were PwC projections, which found implementing a 12.5% tax on the five main exemptions would increase government revenue by $40 billion, while a 5% GST on the five exemptions would increase revenue by $25 billion.

Just lifting the GST rate to 12.5% and continuing to exclude fresh food, healthcare, childcare, education, and water and sewage would generate $14 billion for Australia's state and territory governments, PwC said.

Yet, Gross argues that a GST holiday would be a progressive answer to the crisis, encouraging even the poorest households to consider buying future purchases in the present.

"Calculations by Peter Varela, an economist at the Australian National University, suggest that the poorest households pay the highest share of their income in GST," he said.

"Removing it would eliminate this burden, if temporarily, helping the poorest households the most."

A six-month GST holiday is not revolutionary, Gross argued, with Germany's treasury already cutting taxes to weather the crisis, and Britain reported planning to do so too.

He projects the six-month break would cost the government $35 billion.

"While the states traditionally receive the GST revenue, in this instance the bill for the cut should be paid by the federal government," he said.

"It's the federal government that is responsible for managing the national economy. State budgets, already hard hit, shouldn't be further damaged."

