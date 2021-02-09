Executive shuffle at Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group has announced a new head of its asset management business and bank as long-time executives step down.

Announced as part of Macquarie's results today, Martin Stanley will be stepping down as group head of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) after 16 years in the role.

Ben Way is set to step into the position of group head of MAM and join the executive committee to fill Stanley's shoes.

Way currently leads the global alternatives division in MAM and is also Macquarie Group's Asia chief executive.

Stanley will transition into the role of chair on the executive committee, having served as a member for the past two years.

Additionally, Mary Reemst has decided to retire from her role as managing director and chief executive of Macquarie Bank (MBL) after 22 years with the company.

Reemst has been on the executive committees for MBL for seven years and serves as the chair of the Macquarie Group foundation.

From July 2021, and subject to regulatory approvals, Stuart Green will fill the role as well as join the MBL board and executive committees.

Green has worked with Macquarie for 20 years and has served as the group's treasurer since 2013.

The Macquarie Group and MBL boards will also undergo a change with Gordon Cairns stepping down on 7 May 2021.

In November last year Cairns agreed to extend his tenure to accommodate evolution in the boards.

Macquarie said this has occurred with the appointment of Rebecca McGrath and Mike Roche in January 2021.

The changes were outlined in Macquarie's 2021 operation briefing which highlighted the group's results in the third quarter of the financial year ending 31 March 2021.

MAM had assets under management (AUM) of $550.9 billion at 31 December 2020, down 1% from September 30.

During the third quarter Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) equity under management also decreased 2% to $137.1 billion.

However, this was offset by Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) which saw AUM rise 3% for the period to $360.6 billion.