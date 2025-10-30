Ex Rest Super exec takes on regional gig

Rob Leck, Rest Super's former head of investment risk, has joined FactSet as regional director for asset owners in the Asia-Pacific.

After four years with the superannuation fund, Leck has moved to the global financial digital platform and market data provider, where he will provide strategic thought leadership in the asset owner space while working with executives at superannuation, pension and sovereign wealth funds across the region.

Leck has spent much of his career in superannuation, asset management and treasury, specialising in investment strategy.

As a former senior portfolio manager of quant solutions within QSuper's investment strategy team, he focused on portfolio construction, research and performance measurement. He held a similar role at Cbus Super, managing fixed income credit and cash asset classes while overseeing the quant team.

Earlier in his career, Leck worked as a senior investment risk analyst at Vanguard Investments Australia and as a senior quantitative analyst at Queensland Treasury Corporation.

The move to FactSet marks a strategic shift for Leck, transitioning from the buy-side to a technology provider role where he can combine his deep institutional investment expertise with AI-driven strategies and advanced data solutions.

"APAC's financial markets are at a turning point, where the ability to harness AI and data is no longer a competitive advantage-it's a necessity," said Rob Robie, executive vice president and head of institutional buy side at FactSet.

"FactSet is empowering clients to lead in this new era by delivering the tools and insights they need to make faster, smarter decisions, manage risk proactively, and stay ahead of regulatory change."