Ex-Pengana staff launch boutique

Five former Pengana staff members have emerged to launch the boutique, Pella Funds Management.

Pella's chief investment officer Jordan Cvetanovski and managing director Steven Glass have set up shop following their surprise exodus in March.

Former Pengana executive director of business strategy and distribution Joy Yacoub left in May and has become Pella's head of distribution.

They launched Pella's flagship strategy, the Global Generations Fund, with the help of investment analysts Ryan Fisher and Ronald Yu.

Cvetanovski said the boutique is a founder-led and employee-owned company in which staff invests alongside clients. He declined to comment if the firm has major backers and shareholders.

"We wanted to align our interests with our clients' interests. One of the ways we could do that is by having a policy in place where the staff's investments are co-invested with clients. We believe that if it's good enough for our clients, it should be good enough for us," he said.

The strategy invests in global publicly listed companies ranging small to large caps and is open to all investors. Management fees start at about 0.35% per annum while performance fees sit at 20% p.a.

"We have long-term aims of beating the benchmark, doing it with low volatility and doing so in a sustainable fashion. There may be some managers that focus on one or two of these aspects. We think we are different in that having an equal focus on these three objectives somewhat makes us unique," Cvetanovski said.

Pengana replaced Glass and Cvetanovksi shortly after their departure with US-based Axiom Investors to manage two strategies: the International Ethical Fund and International Fund - Ethical Opportunity.

Despite the disruption of portfolio manager changes, the funds received a "recommended" rating from Zenith and a "superior" rating from SQM. Most recently, Lonsec branded the funds with a "recommended" rating.

Pella has plans to expand outside of Australia and New Zealand, and into other jurisdictions like Europe. But for the next five years, it will focus on client relationships.

"This is a client-focused and a performance-driven business where we believe we can contribute to clients' lives and not just make a sale," Yacoub said.