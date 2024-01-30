Ex-Merricks commodities guru launches hedge fund

After a 15-year stint at Merricks Capital, Adam Davis is launching his own global agricultural commodities hedge fund, Farrer Capital (Farrer).

Based out of Melbourne, the group, named after renowned English Australian agronomist and plant breeder William Farrer, is targeting an initial raise of US$500 million for its flagship fund.

Davis said the decision to launch Farrer alongside Alistair Fullerton and former Merricks colleague Les Finemore was an easy one, given the group's strong agriculture sector experience and multi-decade track record.

"Les has been running his own hedge fund since leaving Merricks, and Alistair started an agtech VC fund," Davis explained.

"Last year, Les introduced me to Alastair and we all saw a great opportunity to work on something together. The timing was perfect."

The fund will use a relative value strategy and aims to take advantage of pricing discrepancies between different commodities across various regions and geographies.

For those with a deep fundamental understanding of market drivers, the opportunity has never been greater, Davis said, adding that neither have the tools at the group's disposal to arbitrage these opportunities.

"The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly evident with each passing day," he said.

"We are witnessing extreme weather patterns that are causing droughts, floods, and other disasters."

While this increased risk in the supply of agricultural commodities makes the market more volatile, Davis said it also presents an opportunity to better understand the markets and make profitable trades.

He noted that geopolitical turmoil is also disrupting traditional supply chains, leading to the rerouting of commodity flows and shifting relative commodity values.

"Inflation and higher interest rates creates friction in the supply chain that we are able to take advantage of," Davis said.

The fund has already garnered interest from global institutional investors, he confirmed.

"There is a significant interest in our work because there are not many funds, especially in commodities, particularly in agriculture," Davis said.

"People are experiencing the effects of climate change and geopolitical conflicts around the world. These are tangible things, and investors want to know how to participate or understand these events.

"There is an opportunity for investors to profit from this volatility instead of worrying about it or focusing on the negatives."

While Davis anticipates Farrer's investors to be primarily US and European institutions, he also expects it to attract its fair share of local investors.

"Of course, this strategy is not new to me; I have been implementing a similar approach since 2008 at Merricks Capital," Davis explained.

"Therefore, some investors might already be familiar with this strategy, while others may be new to the alternative and commodities sectors."