Evidentia names chief risk, operating officer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 AUG 2025   12:16PM

Evidentia Group has appointed a new chief risk and operating officer who previously worked at MLC Asset Management and Perpetual.

Jason Komadina will officially take on the role on August 22. He joined Evidentia in March as an integration lead.

Prior to that, he spent nearly five years at MLC AM with his most recent role there being general manager of distribution and investment services.

Komadina also worked in senior roles at Perpetual's private wealth business, including general manager of product and investments, and head of products.

At Evidentia, Komadina will oversee operational infrastructure, risk management and regulatory compliance.

This is the last appointment to complete Evidentia's executive leadership team.

Evidentia, Lonsec Investment Solutions and Implemented Portfolios merged to form Evidentia Group following Generation Development Group's (GDG) acquisition of the Lonsec Group in August 2024.

GDG then acquired Evidentia for $320 million in February 2025.

Michael Wright, who was named chief executive to lead Evidentia, commented on Komadina's appointed: "His deep operational and risk expertise, combined with his commercial acumen, will be instrumental as we scale a high-integrity, high-performance investment solutions business."

The leadership team includes Troy Swann, who is now an executive director of investment management, while Darren Beesley is the chief investment officer.

Nathan Lim, formerly chief investment officer at Lonsec Investment Solutions, is chief investment strategist.

"Continuing to build on its strong, scalable operational and risk platform will be essential for our growth trajectory and I'm excited to contribute to a firm and a team that places excellence, integrity, and agility at the core of its mission," Komadina said.

