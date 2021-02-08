Evergreen launches stress testing tool

Evergreen Consultants has launched a portfolio stress-testing tool within GreenVUE, Evergreen's proprietary portfolio analytics system.

GreenVUE will allow financial advisers to visualise their investment portfolio's risk and return characteristics, given multi-factor analysis of portfolios in a range of events and market influences.

Evergreen founder and director Angela Ashton said while it is human nature to focus on the expected return, the risk being taken to generate that return does not always get the attention it deserves.

"There is no way to invest without risk, but the best way to guard against risk is constantly to measure it and assess it - and to manage it," Ashton said.

"One of the most common tools that institutional investment managers use to manage their risk is portfolio stress-testing."

Evergreen senior analyst David Cohen said financial advisers find it difficult to properly stress test portfolios because they have not had access to the right tools.

"Adequately assessing the range of risks being run by an investment portfolio and estimating outcomes under a range of different scenarios can be a very complex procedure, but it is something that directly benefits the advice process," he said.

"It is not only an essential part of client reporting, it is a crucial element of managed account compliance. We think this is a unique tool in the adviser marketplace."

The GreenVUE tool will allow advisers to run portfolios through re-simulations of the global financial crisis, the Euro-debt crisis, the US credit rating downgrade, oil shocks and US recession, rising global interest rates, trade conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The tool assesses how today's portfolios would perform if these historical events - and the markets' reaction to them - were repeated, in terms of the total return, maximum drawdown and volatility that could be expected," Cohen said.

Cohen added that Evergreen's adviser clients would typically use the information that GreenVUE gives them in their individual investment committee discussions as part of model portfolio reviews.

"It will act as a risk management tool in the first instance, as we can use it to test where we think Portfolio positioning is in terms of our model portfolios, and what market impacts we could expect on the portfolios in stress environments," Cohen said.

"These will also play a role in model compliance reporting to platforms who ask for stress testing in their capacity as responsible entity (RE) of the models," Cohen adds.