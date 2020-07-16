Evans & Partners adds distribution lead

Evans & Partners has appointed a former Cambridge Investment Partners director to a lead distribution role.

Charlie Wapshott has been named head of distribution for Evans & Partners' International Equity Fund, focused on developing a national strategy and building a sales team.

He was most recently a director of distribution at Cambridge Investment Partners.

Wapshott brings extensive experience in distribution, having also previously served as a business development manager for Morningstar and Australian Unity Investments before becoming key account manager at Walsh & Company.

Evans & Partners' head of international equities Bob Desmond said the firm is happy to welcome Wapshott back in such a key role.

"We are very pleased to engage someone of Charlie's calibre to run our distribution strategy," Desmond said.

"His overseas experience will serve us well for this global strategy, whilst his personality is a strong fit for our client centric culture."

Likewise, Wapshott said he is excited to be taking the international equities strategy to the next level.

"The investment team has done a sterling job in terms of performance and client service in volatile markets and I'll be capitalising on their hard work over the next few years," he said.