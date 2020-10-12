Evans Dixon to rebrand

Evans Dixon plans to rebrand and remove 'Dixon' from its name after former chief Alan Dixon severed all ties with the ASX-listed firm.

Subject to shareholder approval, Evans Dixon will rebrand to E&P Financial Group and change its ticker code from ED1 to EP1.

The changes will be put forth at the annual general meeting on November 11.

"The board believes that the change will align the group's trading brands and increase market awareness of the group's collective offering," the firm told the ASX.

"The company intends to migrate to the ASX ticker code EP1 to better align with the new company name and provide easier recognition for market participants and followers of the group."

Dixon was chief executive until June 2019. He initially stepped aside to focus on its troubled US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF), which saw its value tumble by 39.5% at one point.

In July this year, Dixon exited his role as independent non-executive director of the group, as well as his investment committee position for Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fund (EFF).

The group is currently facing a legal battle with ASIC, which alleges that subsidiary Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services engaged in 126 breaches of best interests obligations relating to personal financial product advice it provided retail investors to invest in URF.