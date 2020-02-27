Evans Dixon slashes staff

Embattled wealth manager Evans Dixon has revealed it fired 20% of its staff, as it reports its underlying earnings were down 22% for the half-year to $20.8 million.

The firm cut 14% of its staff in its wealth advice business, 5% of its E&P business, 20% of its Australian funds management business and 47% of its US team in funds management.

The staff cuts are set to save the wealth manager approximately $12 million.

Net revenue was down 7% for the half, thanks to reduced contributions from its E&P and funds management businesses.

EBITDA adjustments in the first half included $1.7 million in expenses relating to employee terminations.

Total headcount for the firm dropped from 601 to 478 in the half, however Evans Dixon argues these cuts had "minimal impact on client-facing operations".

Despite this, Evans Dixon's investment in compliance, legal and professional development was up $1.1 million in the first half.

Net revenue in the firm's wealth advice business was up 1% on the corresponding period to $44.6 million, while underlying EBITDA was up 3% to $9.9 million.

Brokerage and capital markets revenue in this segment increased by 3% compared to the prior corresponding period, while revenue from advice was flat.

Evans Dixon argued this demonstrated the resilience of its advice business.

"These results highlight the resilience of the wealth advice segment given the challenging operating environment for the wealth advice industry," it said.

Funds under advice increased 4% during the first half to $21 billion.

"This increase was supported by robust fund inflows and positive global markets performance with no material change to total client numbers over the period," Evans Dixon said.

"During the period, the business continued to invest in client focused advice technologies (advice and workflow delivery system) with the aim of delivering greater customer engagement, adviser productivity and compliance."

Meanwhile, E&P net revenue was down 13% in the half to $27.1 million, while underlying EBITDA was down 37% to $13.8 million.

"Although E&P secured a number of key transactions during 1H20, corporate revenues were softer when compared to a strong prior corresponding period," Evans Dixon said.

"E&P also recorded lower institutional equities revenues as a result of the ongoing transition to a new international alliance."

Revenue in Evans Dixon's funds management business was down 11% over the same period to $31.2 million, while underlying EBITDA was down 22% to $7.9 million.

"The decline in underlying EBITDA compared to the prior corresponding period was driven primarily by the reduction in non-funds under management based revenues and the rationalisation of the US operations," Evans Dixon said.

"Offsetting these declines was an increase in recurring funds under management based net revenues to $22.8 million, up 23% compared to the prior corresponding period."

Gross FUM at the period end was down 3% to $6.6 billion.

Evans Dixon announced a reduction in earnings per share, at 3.9 cents.

During the half year, fully franked dividends of $7 million were paid to shareholders a 3 cents per share.

An interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share will be paid to eligible shareholders on 14 April 2020.

Late last year, Evans Dixon announced it had closed its Dixon Projects business in Australia, cut 100 jobs and scaled back its US-based funds management business in a bid to cut costs.

David Evan's Evan & Partners merged with Alan Dixon's Dixon Advisory in 2017, and floated soon after in 2018. When it listed, Evans Dixon shares were trading at $2.50 apiece.

Since then, its share price has slid more than 73%, wiping millions from Evan Dixon's value in the process.

Currently, Evans Dixon shares are down 3.23% at 90 cents.