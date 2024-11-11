Newspaper icon
Evalesco and Principal Edge merge

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 11 NOV 2024   12:25PM

Evalesco Financial Services and Principal Edge Financial Services have announced a strategic merger.

Evalesco chief executive Jeff Thurecht will lead the combined business as chief executive, alongside director Marshall Brentnall and general manager Belinda Marley-Wallace. Principal Edge founder Bruce Kluk will remain on as a director, owner, and financial adviser, focusing on long-term growth through the Principal Edge family office offering.

All staff from Principal Edge, including its six advisers, will remain in the business, and both brands will continue to operate side by side, while sharing their resources.

"Our merger is a natural evolution that aligns with our shared values and vision for the future; two teams committed to providing advice for a healthy, wealthy and happy life," Thurecht said.

"Together, we are excited to build a stronger, more resilient advice offer that will continue to provide exceptional service to our clients."

"I am proud of what we have achieved at Principal Edge over the last 36 years and I'm confident that this merger will ensure continued success and growth," Kluk said.

"I look forward to supporting the new leadership team and contributing to our long-term vision."

The merger will also provide ongoing professional opportunities for both Evalesco and Principal Edge staff, Thurecht said.

"Our people are our greatest asset, and this merger will create new opportunities for growth and development," he said.

"By providing ongoing support and opportunities, we ensure that our female advisers can build fulfilling and rewarding careers with us. We remain dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive."

