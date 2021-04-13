NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
ETP demand soars, unlisted unit trusts retract
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:29PM

The exchange-traded products market skyrocketed 149% to $95 billion in the three years to December 2020, new research finds.

Rainmaker's latest research predicts that ETPs will eclipse the unlisted unit trust market in another three to five years.

Unlisted unit trusts grew just 1% to $510.1 billion in the last three years and barely grew in asset size in the 12 months to December 2020.

The size of the unlisted unit trust industry appears to be in slow decline with the Australian and global equities sectors suffering ongoing outflows, Rainmaker said. "The money isn't leaving managed funds however, it is moving to ETPs."

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

One notable move helped boost ETP assets. Magellan converted three global equities products: one fund now has two different unit classes, one of which is now the largest ETP in Australia, and the other is now a closed-ended trust.

Prior to consolidating, the three funds were known as Magellan Global Fund ($11.6bn), Magellan Global Equity Fund ($1.7bn) and Magellan Global Trust ($2.3bn).

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

While the conversion itself was complicated, Rainmaker said that it was a "mark of confidence in ETPs".

"The effective transfer of unlisted trust into an exchange-traded managed fund was also a sign that ETPs are now more likely to become the dominant distribution channel for wholesale fund managers," the report read.

The industry can expect to see more assets transfer from unit trusts to ETPs. Additionally, more hybrid structures of unlisted unit trusts will emerge.

The research drew on 180 Australian equities; 254 international equities; 254 fixed interest and 842 unit trust products.

Similarly, Morningstar's research found that the Australian ETP market is booming, recording a 70% jump to $96 billion (US$73.1bn) at the end of 2020. Looking at strategic-beta ETP products specially, demand across the Asia Pacific region outpaced the rest of the world.

The research house found that VanEck consolidated its position as the dominant player in the Australian strategic beta products ETP market.

As of December 2020, VanEck had 46% market share of strategic beta products with US$3.1 billion of assets under management across 11 products. VanEck's market share has risen 37% from 2019.Strategic-beta ETP's total assets under management in the region grew 34% to US$46.1 billion, boosted by the stock market's rally in the second half of 2020.

Japan is the largest strategic-beta ETP market in the region with $37.3 billion (US$28.4bn) in AUM, growing 24% year on year.

Japan's growth is largely supported by the Bank of Japan's ongoing ETF purchase program directed toward fighting prolonged deflation in the Japanese economy.

Morningstar director of ETF research Asia Jackie Choy said: "In 2020, assets in Asia-Pacific strategic-beta ETPs grew marginally slower than the overall regional ETP market. While net inflows also decelerated marginally in 2020 to US$6 billion, it nonetheless raises the question of whether it reflects waning interest among investors."

"The proliferation of these strategies and their complexity have created a significant due-diligence burden for investors. This has been part of the natural evolution of the market and one that has already played out in the slicing and dicing of traditional market-cap-weighted exposures along the lines of region, country, sector, industry, and so on," she said.

This article was updated on April 14.

Read more: RainmakerVanEckMorningstarBank of JapanJackie Choy
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Rainmaker reveals 2021 AAA super products
S&P rejigs index as BlackRock ETF grows
Elston grows distribution team
Chief economist update: Fourth wave threatens Olympics, growth outlook
Unlisted assets deliver modest returns
Rest appoints head of investment strategy
DDO to simplify general, personal advice
TelstraSuper expands membership
Hyperion ETF goes live
Not-so-Zuper: Super disruptor folds
Editor's Choice
Super fund liquidity could be better: RBA
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the events of 2020 showed superannuation funds manage liquidity well, funds should consider the extent to which they rely on certain asset classes for liquidity, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has said.
Fidante signs on new boutique
KANIKA SOOD
Challenger's multi-boutique business will distribute the $54 billion Impax Asset Management's sustainability strategies in Australia and New Zealand.
ETFs crack $100bn
KANIKA SOOD
Nearly 20 years after ETFs started trading in Australia, their total assets crossed $102 billion at the end of March.
How advisers can capture young risk clients
KARREN VERGARA
A new report finds that it is possible for financial advisers to attract young clients and convince them about the benefits of advice and life insurance using new strategies.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kate Anderson
GROUP EXECUTIVE OF ADVICE AND SOLUTIONS
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
A recent accident forced Centrepoint Alliance group executive of advice services and solutions Kate Anderson to slow down for what felt like the first time, giving her the space to realise what is really important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.