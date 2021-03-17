eToro combines with SPAC, plans to list

Investment platform eToro has entered a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and revealed plans to list on the NASDAQ.

eToro will merge with NASDAQ listed FinTech Acquisition Corp (FTCV), entering into a definitive business combination agreement.

Through the agreement, eToro will become publicly traded.

The company has expanded rapidly, capitalising on consumer interest in investing and day trading, with five million new registered users in 2020 alone. So far in 2021, 1.2 million have signed up to eToro and in January the company reported 75 million trades.

The combined company is expected to have an estimated implied equity value of approximately $10.4 billion at closing, reflecting an implied enterprise value for eToro of approximately $9.6 billion.

The transaction includes $250 million in gross proceeds from FTCV's cash in trust (assuming no redemptions) and $650 million in gross proceeds from a fully committed private placement in public equity at US $10.00 per share from various strategic and institutional investors.

Some of those investors include ION Investment Group, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Third Point LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Wellington Management.

Existing eToro equity holders will retain a 91% ownership in the business.

Goldman Sachs is serving as adviser on the transaction to eToro and Citi is advising FTCV.

The merger has been approved by the boards of eToro and FTCV and is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

"We founded eToro with the vision of opening the global market for everyone to trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is the world's leading social investment network. Our users come to eToro to invest, but also to communicate with each other; to see, follow, and automatically copy successful investors from all around the world," eToro chief executive Yoni Assia said.

"We created a new category of wealth management - social investing - and we are dominating the market as evidenced by our rapid expansion."