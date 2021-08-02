Ethical super could halve carbon footprint

Australians could halve household emissions across the country if their superannuation was invested in an ethical option, new calculations show.

Australian Ethical found that every person in Australia changing to an ethical fund was equivalent to a lower carbon footprint of around 78 million tonnes of carbon per year.

This is equivalent to 16.9 million cars on the road, 4.6 million Australian households, 3.3 million garbage trucks of waste being recycled instead of going to landfill and one million petrol tankers.

Australian Ethical noted that excluding an investment in carbon-intensive companies does not actually mean the emissions produced by those companies will stop occurring instantly.

"It's an alarming truth that many - if not most - Australians don't actually know what their super funds are invested in. This means that your money could be supporting companies that completely undermine your values, like those related to climate change," Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said.

"Opening your eyes to where your money is being invested and making a change could be the fastest and most impactful thing every Australian can do, right now, to help solve the climate crisis."

Australian Ethical pointed to the fact that some Australians may not feel that their superannuation can amount to any change but showed the average Australian balance ranges between $24,000 (25 years old) and $523,000 (65 years old).

"It can sometimes feel like the fate of our planet rests on individual people taking lots of small actions. But instead of just saying no to using harmful products and services, we can also use our money to remove support for their production in the first place, creating an enormous collective difference," McMurdo said.