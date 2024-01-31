Newspaper icon
Investment

ETFs reigned supreme in 2023: Superhero

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 JAN 2024   12:18PM

New insights from Superhero show the total trading volume of the top five most-traded ETFs on Superhero overshadowing that of both the top 10 listed companies in Australia and the US.

According to Superhero's annual Year in Trades Review report, nearly half (45%) of all its users held at least one ETF in their portfolio at the end of 2023.

Superhero investors favoured index ETFs, with the three most popular Aussie ETFs tracking the ASX 200, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 indices, respectively.

The top five ASX-listed ETFs included the Vanguard Australian Shares ETF (VAS), the Betashares Nasdaq 100 (NDQ), the iShares S&P 500 (IVV), the Vanguard Diversified High Growth Index (ASX), and the Betashares Australia 200 (A200).

Meanwhile, when it comes to US ETFs it's the leveraged products that proved popular, with four of the top five traded ETFs leveraged.

These were the Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ), ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL), and Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X (SOXL).

"ETFs are always popular on Superhero and 2023 was no different," Superhero market analyst Stella Ong said.

"We often see younger or newer investors look to ETFs as a way to build their portfolios and overall, a huge 53% of Superhero customers between 18 and 40 currently hold at least one ETF in their portfolios."

While younger investors (Gen Z and Millennials) leaned towards ETFs, resources were front of mind for older investors (Gen X and Boomers) with resource stocks making up four of the top five most traded Australian stocks for the two generations (Pilbara Minerals (PLS) followed by Core Lithium (CXO), Fortescue (FMG) and BHP (BHP).

When it came to the states, Tasmania and the Northern Territory deviated slightly from the rest of the country, with Gold Hydrogen Ltd (GHY) and Core Lithium (CXO) taking pole position, respectively.

"Younger investors may have a reputation as impulse-driven or risk-taking crusaders, but this year's trading data shows otherwise," the report said.

"Younger investors on Superhero actually opted to invest into index-tracking ETFs - a choice that prioritises greater diversification over the potential for higher returns."

Contrarily, it was older investors who sought the higher return potential single stocks provide.

"The trading patterns exhibited by each generation diverge from conventional investment wisdom," Superhero noted.

