ETFs hit $125bn milestone

Australia's exchange-traded fund sector reached another milestone, hitting $125 billion in August.

Equity ETFs continue to dominate inflows, representing the majority (85%) of total flows for the month.

International equity ETFs had over $1.4 billion of inflows, while Aussie equity ETFs recorded $544 million of inflows. During the month, Magellan, ETF Securities and Van Eck each launched a new fund.

Overall, Magellan's Global Fund Open Class ($14.7bn) was the largest in terms of market capitalisation, followed by Vanguard's Australian Shares ETF ($9.5bn) and iShares' S&P500 ETF ($5bn).

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur sees the local ETF industry reaching $135 billion by the end of 2021.

While the demand for ETFs among millennial investors is expected to remain strong, Vynokur said local institutional investors to continue increasing their take-up of ETFs.

"Increasing fee pressure along with the annual performance tests required under the recent Your Future, Your Super reforms are likely to encourage the continued adoption of passive investments by Australian institutional investors. We expect that over time local institutions will increasingly utilise ETFs and match the high levels of ETF adoption by their overseas counterparts", he said.

Meanwhile, BetaShares recently surpassed $20 billion in assets under management.

Vynokur said it took nine years to achieve the first $10 billion in AUM, while it took just 18 months to grow another $10 billion.

"We are very pleased to reach this milestone and feel honoured to have been entrusted with helping to achieve the financial objectives of so many Australians," he said.