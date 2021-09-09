NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ETFs hit $125bn milestone

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 9 SEP 2021   12:20PM

Australia's exchange-traded fund sector reached another milestone, hitting $125 billion in August.

Equity ETFs continue to dominate inflows, representing the majority (85%) of total flows for the month.

International equity ETFs had over $1.4 billion of inflows, while Aussie equity ETFs recorded $544 million of inflows. During the month, Magellan, ETF Securities and Van Eck each launched a new fund.

Overall, Magellan's Global Fund Open Class ($14.7bn) was the largest in terms of market capitalisation, followed by Vanguard's Australian Shares ETF ($9.5bn) and iShares' S&P500 ETF ($5bn).

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur sees the local ETF industry reaching $135 billion by the end of 2021.

While the demand for ETFs among millennial investors is expected to remain strong, Vynokur said local institutional investors to continue increasing their take-up of ETFs.

"Increasing fee pressure along with the annual performance tests required under the recent Your Future, Your Super reforms are likely to encourage the continued adoption of passive investments by Australian institutional investors. We expect that over time local institutions will increasingly utilise ETFs and match the high levels of ETF adoption by their overseas counterparts", he said.

Meanwhile, BetaShares recently surpassed $20 billion in assets under management.

Vynokur said it took nine years to achieve the first $10 billion in AUM, while it took just 18 months to grow another $10 billion.

"We are very pleased to reach this milestone and feel honoured to have been entrusted with helping to achieve the financial objectives of so many Australians," he said.

Read more: MagellanBetaSharesAlex VynokurETF SecuritiesVan EckVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Tim Wilson grills NAB on super ownership
Stockspot hires from Vanguard
Douugh rolls out robo-advice
Vote now in 2021 FS Power50
ETF Securities to list pure play Hydrogen ETF
Stellar year of returns for Aussie equities funds
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Vanguard incentivises staff to get the jab
Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k
Only one quarter of ETP growth from performance

Editor's Choice

ASX eyes a bigger slice of fixed income active ETFs

KANIKA SOOD
In its biggest ETF listing rule change in nearly five years, the ASX is widening the universe of fixed income strategies it will accept for ETF listings.

Pinnacle acquires third-party distributor

KANIKA SOOD
Pinnacle Investment Management Group is acquiring 100% of a third-party distributor working with boutique fund managers.

HESTA hires growth executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The super fund has welcomed a chief growth officer, in what is a newly created role.

IOOF awards global equity mandate

KARREN VERGARA
A Natixis Investment Managers affiliate has won a $125 million global equity mandate from IOOF.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.