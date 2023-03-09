ETFs gaining popularity with female investors

Women now make up 42% of Betashares' investor registrar, up 37% from 2021.

Sharing new data in honour of International Women's Day, Betashares said the most popular of its products held by women are the NASDAQ 100 (NDQ), the Global Sustainability Leaders ETF (ETHI), the Australia 200 ETF (A200), the Asia Technology Tigers ETF (ASIA) and Global Cybersecurity ETF (HACK).

Interestingly, there is almost parity between the number of men and women holding ETHI, while A200 appears two places higher on the list in comparison to men (A200 is the fifth most widely held Betashares ETF by men).

The Betashares Australian Sustainability Leaders ETF (ASX: FAIR) appears sixth on this list for women, while it does not appear in the top 10 list of ETFs for men.

"More women than ever before are taking advantage of the inherent benefits of ETFs, namely transparency, diversification, and cost-effectiveness, to reach their financial dreams," Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

"Our data shows that female investors are using ETFs to build sophisticated and well-constructed portfolios."

Despite the recent market volatility over the last year, Vynokur said: "We've seen female investors stick to their long-term investment strategies and continue to invest in ETFs providing diversified, cost-effective exposure to Australian and International equities through our Australia 200 ETF and our Nasdaq-100 ETF."

He added that Betashares expects the number of female investors using ETFs to continue to grow in the coming years.

He said: "As a result of this growth, we predict there will be parity in the number of females and males using Betashares ETFs to progress on their financial goals in the not-too-distant future."