ETF Shares flees Cboe for better 'connectivity'

ETF Shares - launched last year on Cboe Australia with three distinct ETFs, all investing predominantly in the US - is transferring its ETFs to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

ETF Shares said the move will broaden accessibility across trading platforms and investment channels.

Under the current Australian exchange rules, ASX-listed ETFs automatically trade on Cboe, but it does not apply in reverse, ETF Shares said.

The ETFS US Quality ETF (BEST), ETFS Magnificent 7+ ETF (HUGE), and ETFS US Technology ETF (WWW) will continue to operate as Australian-domiciled managed investment schemes under the same investment strategies, structures and Solactive indices.

The transition from Cboe to ASX quotation is expected to take effect on November 14, following Cboe's approval of the de-quotation request.

ETF Shares chief executive Cliff Man said the listing on the ASX marks a significant milestone for the business and its investors.

"It ensures our funds are available across virtually every major brokerage and investment platform in Australia. By moving to the ASX, we're making our ETFs easier to access, trade and include in diversified portfolios - wherever investors choose to invest," Man said.

"Investor choice and market access are at the heart of our business. ASX connectivity means more Australians can benefit from our transparent, low-cost ETFs, with improved visibility across advisers, platforms and wealth management systems."

ETF Shares remains the responsible entity and issuer for all three funds, it said.

Additionally, all ETFs received a four-star rating from SQM Research last week, with Man describing the high rating as a "terrific result".

"We're a startup fund manager taking on the lavishly funded subsidiaries of the world's largest financial institutions," Man added.

"We're confident enough in the quality of our products that they will survive and do well in a better-informed investor environment."

Cboe was contacted for comment.