Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ETF Shares flees Cboe for better 'connectivity'

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 20 OCT 2025   12:25PM

ETF Shares - launched last year on Cboe Australia with three distinct ETFs, all investing predominantly in the US - is transferring its ETFs to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

ETF Shares said the move will broaden accessibility across trading platforms and investment channels.

Under the current Australian exchange rules, ASX-listed ETFs automatically trade on Cboe, but it does not apply in reverse, ETF Shares said.

The ETFS US Quality ETF (BEST), ETFS Magnificent 7+ ETF (HUGE), and ETFS US Technology ETF (WWW) will continue to operate as Australian-domiciled managed investment schemes under the same investment strategies, structures and Solactive indices.

The transition from Cboe to ASX quotation is expected to take effect on November 14, following Cboe's approval of the de-quotation request.

ETF Shares chief executive Cliff Man said the listing on the ASX marks a significant milestone for the business and its investors.

"It ensures our funds are available across virtually every major brokerage and investment platform in Australia. By moving to the ASX, we're making our ETFs easier to access, trade and include in diversified portfolios - wherever investors choose to invest," Man said.

"Investor choice and market access are at the heart of our business. ASX connectivity means more Australians can benefit from our transparent, low-cost ETFs, with improved visibility across advisers, platforms and wealth management systems."

ETF Shares remains the responsible entity and issuer for all three funds, it said.

Additionally, all ETFs received a four-star rating from SQM Research last week, with Man describing the high rating as a "terrific result".

"We're a startup fund manager taking on the lavishly funded subsidiaries of the world's largest financial institutions," Man added.

"We're confident enough in the quality of our products that they will survive and do well in a better-informed investor environment."

Cboe was contacted for comment.

Read more: ASXETF SharesCboe AustraliaCliff ManETFS US Quality ETFETFS Magnificent 7+ ETFETFS US Technology ETFSQM Research
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ETF market hits $300bn milestone early
ASIC approval puts Cboe, ASX on level playing field
More suitors line up for Iress
ASX announces changes following independent review
Can IPOs ever recover? Experts aren't sure
Eildon recommends Samuel Terry takeover
Betashares expands Wealth Builder range
RBA says ASX has 'considerable work to do'
Former Income Asset Management staffer embezzles $1.5m
Platinum shareholders greenlight L1 Capital merger

Editor's Choice

Qualitas co-founder trades in equity for $53m

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:23PM
Qualitas group managing director Andrew Schwartz is offloading 15.1 million shares in the company he co-founded to rake in about $52.9 million.

ETF Shares flees Cboe for better 'connectivity'

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:25PM
ETF Shares - launched last year on Cboe Australia with three distinct ETFs, all investing predominantly in the US - is transferring its ETFs to the ASX.

Why mid-sized super funds still matter: Farrar

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:17PM
As consolidation continues across the superannuation sector, there remains a strong role for differentiated mid-sized super funds, according to Brighter Super.

IFM Investors, Nest complete first UK investments

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
This marks the first investments since the UK pension fund took a 10% stake in IFM Investors in February this year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media