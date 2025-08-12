ETF Shares awards fund administration mandate

Following its launch earlier this year, ETF Shares has selected Apex Group to provide end-to-end fund administration and custodian services.

ETF Shares was launched only a few months ago, co-founded by chief executive Cliff Man, chief investment officer David Tuckwell, and chief risk officer Arjun Shanker.

As part of the deal, Apex Group will provide custody, middle office, fund accounting and unit pricing services to ETF Shares.

Apex Group said by leveraging its capability, ETF Shares will be able to "disrupt" Australia's concentrated ETF sector by enabling it to release products to the market sooner.

Commenting, Man said the decision followed a rigorous selection process.

"Your fund custodian and administrator are your two most important service providers. And with Apex's reputation for excellence and strong client service, we were delighted for the chance to work with them," Man said.

"We view Apex as a trusted, long-term partner to ETF Shares, equipped with the capabilities to support our growth journey as we expand into new asset classes and markets."

"Our assets under custody with Apex have been growing at a fast pace, with the assets in our ETFS US Quality ETF (BEST), ETFS US Technology ETF (WWW) and ETFS Magnificent 7+ ETF (HUGE) crossing $25 million within 12 weeks of launch."

In May, ETF Shares became Australia's first new index ETF issuer in more than a decade, entering the market with three ETFs on Cboe.

BEST, WWW, and HUGE all invest in US shares and charge a management fee of 0.29%.

Meanwhile, Apex Group Australia country head Nicholas Bradford said the mandate is timely considering the upward trend of ETFs.

"We're excited to help ETF Shares enter the market by providing infrastructure for fast decisions and quick turnarounds. Apex Group's support will help ETF Shares build a scalable tech platform that meets both operational and regulatory requirements," Bradford said.

"We're seeing a clear trend of allocation towards ETFs in Australia, where assets under management (AUM) have surpassed $280 billion. Against this backdrop of growing demand, being able to provide clients with full ETF operational support and customised solutions is increasingly valuable for providers looking to gain an edge."

The Australian ETF market is expected to tip over $300 billion by the end of the year.