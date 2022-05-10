Newspaper icon
Investment

ETF Securities to win Australian crypto ETF race

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022   12:29PM

ETF Securities is claiming to have won the race to launch Australia's first bitcoin and ether ETFs.

Cosmos Asset Management, 3iQ and other companies have jockeyed with ETF Securities to list first, but the latter has said it's ended the multi-year contest among ETF providers.

The two ETFs - ETFS 21Shares Bitcoin (EBTC) and ETFS 21Shares Ethereum (EETH) are expected to begin trading on Thursday on Cboe Australia.

The launch of these products will be the first of its kind in Asia and a major step in the mainstreaming of cryptocurrency ownership.

In a statement, ETF Securities said that prior to launch, Australians that wanted to buy bitcoin or ether had been forced onto unregulated crypto exchanges. But now, having brought cryptocurrency into ETF form, investors could now trade and own it in a tightly regulated environment with government oversight.

ETF Securities cryptocurrency ETFs were built in partnership with 21Shares. Under the partnership, ETF Securities will run the funds while 21Shares provides research and operational support.

Both EETH and EBTC will hold Bitcoin and Ether directly. But, aside from direct ownership, investors who buy EBTC and EETH will also be able to redeem Bitcoin and Ether at any time.

Quashing any potential concerns, ETF Securities noted that the funds won't use derivatives of any kind and are not built as feeder funds into offshore ETFs. Additionally, ETF Securities won't engage in any lending or staking practices.

All the bitcoin and ether will be held offline ("cold storage") and in Faraday cages which translates to being away from the internet and away from uncontrolled flows of electricity. Both these storage methods will drastically reduce hacking risks.

The launch process of these ETFs began in 2017 when ETF Securities first approached Australian regulators. A launch was initially set to take place in late April, but delays were forced due to issues that regarded a downstream service provider.

ETF Securities head of distribution Kanish Chugh said: "These funds are a culmination of many years of hard work by the ETF Securities and 21Shares teams. We have worked with regulators, service providers and other stakeholders to ensure they are best in class."

"Australian investor interest in cryptocurrencies has not waned in recent months even as we have seen underperformance and with bitcoin's recent sell-off as well, it may present an opportunity for investors who have been looking for attractive entry points into this new asset class."

Recently Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have been decimated. Bitcoin's market cap has dwindled to US$500 billion from its US$1.1 trillion peak in October 2021. Over the last five days, the digital asset has also experienced a 15% price decline and is down 51% from its all-time highs.

Read more: ETF SecuritiesBitcoinEtherEBTCEETHEthereumCboe Australia3iQCosmos Asset ManagementKanish Chugh
VIEW COMMENTS

