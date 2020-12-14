NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
ETF Securities shutters funds
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   12:43PM

ETF Securities has closed two of its exchange traded funds after failing to reach sufficient size.

The ETF Securities Global Core Infrastructure ETF (CORE) and the Enhanced USD Cash ETF (ZUSD) will be terminated after the last day of trading on 29 January 2021.

The termination of the ETFs comes off the back of a review which found both funds did not reach sufficient size to be cost effective for investors compared to other Australian equity ETFs.

It also noted that due to secondary market trading in the funds, average bid-offer spreads are higher than those of other Australian equity ETFs.

ETF Securities said unitholders have three options - sell the units before the last trading day, redeem the units before the last trading day or hold the units and receive a pro-rata share of the proceeds following the wind up.

Units in the fund will be suspended from quotation on the AQUA market on the ASX and removed from trading status.

ETF Securities is not the only ETF provider that has closed funds as a result of insufficient scale.

Last month, BetaShares announced it was delisting five products including three active ETFs it issued for AMP Capital, BetaShares Agriculture ETF - Currency Hedged (synthetic) (QAG) and the BetaShares Commodities Basket ETF - Currency Hedged (synthetic) (ASX: QCB).

AMP Capital first launched the three active ETFs with BetaShares in June 2016 with the AMP Global Infrastructure Securities Fund (Managed Fund) (GLIN); AMP Capital Global Property Securities Fund (Managed Fund) (RENT) and AMP Capital Dynamic Markets Fund (Hedge Fund) (DMKT).

The funds had a combined $55.3 million in assets at September end and ceased trading on December 4.

Read more: ETF SecuritiesBetaShares
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Vanguard, Fidelity, BetaShares rank low on ESG: Report
BetaShares tinkers with ETF lineup
AMP Capital bids farewell to active ETFs
Super industry cautious on more reform
ETF Securities chief exits
ETFs undermine product comparison: Research
BetaShares' Nasdaq ETF surpasses $1bn
High performance funds significantly underperform: Research
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
Advisers bolt to cash, gold
Editor's Choice
ETF Securities shutters funds
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:43PM
ETF Securities has closed two of its exchange traded funds after failing to reach sufficient size.
Industry fund names chief executive
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund has appointed a former Link Group general manager and industry fund chief executive to its top job.
Superhero to launch super fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
Online trading platform Superhero will go after the $2.9 billion superannuation market, launching an APRA-regulated fund in early 2021.
Commonwealth Super awards mandate for new strategy
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:28PM
Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation, the $50 billion fund for government employees, has launched a new partnership with a sustainable asset manager.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something zEvB6GTe