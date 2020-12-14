ETF Securities shutters funds

ETF Securities has closed two of its exchange traded funds after failing to reach sufficient size.

The ETF Securities Global Core Infrastructure ETF (CORE) and the Enhanced USD Cash ETF (ZUSD) will be terminated after the last day of trading on 29 January 2021.

The termination of the ETFs comes off the back of a review which found both funds did not reach sufficient size to be cost effective for investors compared to other Australian equity ETFs.

It also noted that due to secondary market trading in the funds, average bid-offer spreads are higher than those of other Australian equity ETFs.

ETF Securities said unitholders have three options - sell the units before the last trading day, redeem the units before the last trading day or hold the units and receive a pro-rata share of the proceeds following the wind up.

Units in the fund will be suspended from quotation on the AQUA market on the ASX and removed from trading status.

ETF Securities is not the only ETF provider that has closed funds as a result of insufficient scale.

Last month, BetaShares announced it was delisting five products including three active ETFs it issued for AMP Capital, BetaShares Agriculture ETF - Currency Hedged (synthetic) (QAG) and the BetaShares Commodities Basket ETF - Currency Hedged (synthetic) (ASX: QCB).

AMP Capital first launched the three active ETFs with BetaShares in June 2016 with the AMP Global Infrastructure Securities Fund (Managed Fund) (GLIN); AMP Capital Global Property Securities Fund (Managed Fund) (RENT) and AMP Capital Dynamic Markets Fund (Hedge Fund) (DMKT).

The funds had a combined $55.3 million in assets at September end and ceased trading on December 4.