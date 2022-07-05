ETF Securities launches fixed income options

ETF Securities is expanding its product range with the launch of a US Treasury Bond fund and a USD high-yield corporate bond fund.

The new funds are the ETFS US Treasury Bond ETF and ETFS USD High Yield Bond ETF (both currency hedged).

ETF Securities US Treasury Bond (USTB) tracks the iBoxx $ Treasuries Total Return Index and is the first pure play exposure to US Treasuries available to Australian retail investors.

It gains its exposure to the index by investing in DWS Group's Xtrackers II US Treasuries UCITS ETF.

Meanwhile, the USD High Yield Bond (USHY) tracks the Solactive USD High Yield Corporates Total Market Index, hedged into Australia dollars. To qualify for the index, bonds must be issued by companies in developed market countries and have at least US$1 billion in outstanding face value.

USHY gains its exposure to the index by investing in DWS Group's Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF.

Commenting on the launch, ETF Securities head of distribution Kanish Chugh said: "We will continue to offer innovative and timely products to the market and this launch marks the start of our new growth strategy, especially in light of Mirae Asset and Global X ETFs acquisition of our business."

"As a leading provider of ETFs, we will continue to offer solutions for investors to build portfolios across the spectrum, whether it's defensive, growth, income or alternatives."

ETF Securities head of product Evan Metcalf added that the investment options are perfect for investors like retirees or SMSFs who are seeking peace of mind, and low risk asset classes.

"Fixed income securities play an important role in any investment portfolio, as their returns generally have a low correlation to equity returns, which provides portfolio diversification, and over time, they have low volatility," he explained.

"This means they provide yield with relatively low risk. Investors often compare the yield on government bonds to the higher yield on dividends from equities.

"However, what they ignore is that to capture that dividend yield they must invest in an asset class with double-digit annual volatility."