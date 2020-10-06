NEWS
Executive Appointments
ETF Securities chief exits
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   12:36PM

The ETF issuer is restructuring its management, which will see its chief Kris Walesby exit as founder and chair Graham Tuckwell increases his involvement in the business.

Graham Tuckwell, who spent a decade in Jersey and returned to Australia in 2019, will increase his involvement in the business and move to an executive chair role.

Current chief Kris Walesby will exit the business, while Kanish Chugh will move to head of distribution, Evan Metcalf to head of product and Cliff Man to head of portfolio management -- all three reporting to Tuckwell.

"As such, Mr Tuckwell will play a more active strategic role in defining the future direction of the business, applying his decades of experience in building the international ETF businesses," the company said in a statement.

"As part of this new business structure, the role of Australian CEO is no longer required and the incumbent, Kris Walesby is leaving with immediate effect."

"I am pleased and excited to be back in Australia and look forward to a more active and strategic involvement in defining the future direction of this strong firm," Tuckwell said.

"Today, ETF Securities has surpassed $3 billion in funds under management, doubling assets in just under two years. Kris has played an important role in leading the Australian business for the last five years and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.

"With the Australian ETF industry touching an all-time high of $70 billion in funds under management we believe that there are great opportunities in Australia for the business to accelerate and capitalise on its recent growth. We are committed to the Australian ETF market, excited for its potential and the role we have in making this a reality."

ETF Securities has 19 products listed on the ASX.

About $2.1 billion (or two thirds) of its total assets are from just one fund, the ETFS Physical Gold (ASX: GOLD).

At June end, it was the sixth-largest ETF issuer locally and had grown its total assets by 99% in the 12 months.

Walesby worked in ETFs for nine years in London, including head of capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Invesco Powershares.

He moved to Sydney in 2015, to replace the head of ANZ ETFs as it formed a joint venture with ETF Securities. The JV shut 10 funds the year after before winding up the partnership in May 2017.

Read more: Kris WalesbyETF SecuritiesGraham TuckwellCliff ManEvan MetcalfKanish Chugh
