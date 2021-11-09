ETF inflows reach $2.4bn

Net flows in exchange traded funds (ETFs) hit $2.4 billion for the month of October, which has more than offset asset value declines, new data shows.

BetaShares' latest Australian ETF Review for the month ending October 2021 revealed the top ETF by inflows was BetaShares' Australian High Interest Cash ($360 million), followed by iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ($188 million) and Vanguard Australian Shares ($175 million).

Rounding out the top five were Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ($95 million) and BetaShares Australia 200 ($88 million).

The total assets under management is now $126.9 billion, up 1.33% for the month and 72.1% over the last 12 months.

Following the same trend as the previous month, international equities has the most inflows at $904 million, followed by Australian equities at $621 million.

There were also saw high levels of flows into cash and fixed income at $345 million and $304 million respectively. Meanwhile, currency ETFs recorded the highest outflows at $5.5 million.

The top performing products over the month were ETF Securities' Hydrogen ETF (23.8%), ETF Securities' Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Hedge Fund (18.4%), BetaShares Geared US Equity Fund Currency Hedged (15.0%), VanEck Vectors Global Clean Energy (14.6%) and BetaShares Crude Oil Index (12.0%).

Monthly trading values decreased by 12% to $8 billion but remains high to monthly averages.