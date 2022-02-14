ETF industry loses $5bn

The local exchange-traded fund industry dropped by 3.7% in January as share markets fell worldwide.

According to BetaShares' latest insights, the industry shaved $5.1 billion month on month to end January at $131.8 billion. About $1.5 billion was seen in net flows.

Interestingly, the ASX ETF trading value hit the second highest monthly level on record at $10.3 billion, an increase of 26%.

"As the industry has matured, we have increasingly seen very strong trading values whenever volatility rises, with investors benefiting from the liquidity of ETFs to express market views," BetaShares said.

Despite the rough start to the year, the industry has grown 36% in the last 12 months, amounting to $35.5 billion in net growth.

There is now 282 ETPs trading on the ASX. In terms of new entrants, Fat Prophets and Munro Partners introduced Active ETFs in January. BetaShares said it expects Active ETF launches to be "very frequent" throughout the year.

In terms of performance, the top three ETFs for the month were ETFS Physical Palladium with a return of 30.8%, ETFS Ultra Short Nasdaq 100 Hedge Fund (18%) and the BetaShares Crude Oil Index ETF - Currency Hedged (Synthetic) at 17.8%.

The BetaShares Australia 200 ETF saw the greatest inflows for the month, followed by the Vanguard Australian Shares Index ETF and the Vanguard MSCI Index International Shares ETF.

In comparison, while it remains the second biggest ETF, the iShares Core S&P/ASX 200 ETF saw the greatest outflows at more than $350 million. This was followed by Antipodes Global Shares (Quoted Managed Fund) and iShares Core Composite Bond ETF.