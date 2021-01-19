NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
ETF industry approaches $100bn
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:17PM

As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.

The BetaShares Australian ETF Review for year end 2020 revealed the industry grew to $95.2 billion, up from $62 billion at the start of the year.

This is not only the highest annual change on record but shot the market capitalisation of the industry to an all-time high.

BetaShares head of strategy and marketing Ilan Israelstam said the most striking feature of the industry's growth was that it was driven by inflows of $20.5 billion rather than asset value appreciation.

"This represents by far and away the highest annual inflows on record, representing a 59% increase in flows from the previous year's figure," Israelstam, who also authored the report, said.

"Our internal analysis also indicates that a higher proportion of these flows than ever came from direct individual investors, with hundreds and thousands of new, often young investors entering the sharemarket for the first time via ETFs in 2020."

Passive products captured 90% of inflows leaving the active sector maintaining the same proportion as the previous year.

Despite this, several active managers have plans to list existing mutual funds in the active ETF space.

"[...] we expect their share of flows to grow steadily over the coming years, particularly if more managers opt for conversions of existing mutual funds into open-ended structures," Israelstam said.

Vanguard, BetaShares and iShares received 70% of the industry's flow with both BetaShares and Vanguard becoming the first Australian ETF issuers to record more than $5 billion of annual net flows.

International equities received the highest level of flows at around $7.6 billion, with Australian equities following closely behind at $6.8 billion while US currency experienced the most outflows.

Further, the industry launched 38 new products while 40 products closed, which is the highest number of shuttered funds on record. Both UBS and Pinnacle left the market.

Israelstam said it was a year that silenced critics of ETFs, particularly those that claimed that the investment vehicle had never been tested during stressful periods.

"In fact, ETFs globally coped admirably and reliably as investors bought and sold ETF holdings in record amounts during the 'virus crises'," he said.

Read more: BetaSharesVanguardIlan IsraelstamiSharesPinnacleUBS
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
BlackRock assets at record-high
Six Park launches ESG options
BlackRock results reveal Aladdin trajectory
Macquarie IM the nation's largest manager
What you read in 2020
Super fund shuffles team, investment chief steps down
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
ETF industry revenues revealed
Australia bottoms out on fund disclosure
ETF Securities shutters funds
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something meFHIjOV