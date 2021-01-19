ETF industry approaches $100bn

As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.

The BetaShares Australian ETF Review for year end 2020 revealed the industry grew to $95.2 billion, up from $62 billion at the start of the year.

This is not only the highest annual change on record but shot the market capitalisation of the industry to an all-time high.

BetaShares head of strategy and marketing Ilan Israelstam said the most striking feature of the industry's growth was that it was driven by inflows of $20.5 billion rather than asset value appreciation.

"This represents by far and away the highest annual inflows on record, representing a 59% increase in flows from the previous year's figure," Israelstam, who also authored the report, said.

"Our internal analysis also indicates that a higher proportion of these flows than ever came from direct individual investors, with hundreds and thousands of new, often young investors entering the sharemarket for the first time via ETFs in 2020."

Passive products captured 90% of inflows leaving the active sector maintaining the same proportion as the previous year.

Despite this, several active managers have plans to list existing mutual funds in the active ETF space.

"[...] we expect their share of flows to grow steadily over the coming years, particularly if more managers opt for conversions of existing mutual funds into open-ended structures," Israelstam said.

Vanguard, BetaShares and iShares received 70% of the industry's flow with both BetaShares and Vanguard becoming the first Australian ETF issuers to record more than $5 billion of annual net flows.

International equities received the highest level of flows at around $7.6 billion, with Australian equities following closely behind at $6.8 billion while US currency experienced the most outflows.

Further, the industry launched 38 new products while 40 products closed, which is the highest number of shuttered funds on record. Both UBS and Pinnacle left the market.

Israelstam said it was a year that silenced critics of ETFs, particularly those that claimed that the investment vehicle had never been tested during stressful periods.

"In fact, ETFs globally coped admirably and reliably as investors bought and sold ETF holdings in record amounts during the 'virus crises'," he said.