ESSSuper chief executive joins MLC Life

After more than a decade in the role, the chief executive of ESSSuper has resigned to take on a key role with the life insurer as it restructures.

Effective 3 January 2022, Mark Puli will exit the fund and take on the role of chief group insurance officer at MLC Life.

Following a review, the group insurance function will become a separate, standalone business reporting to chief executive Rodney Cook. Retail insurance will remain in the life insurance division, led by chief life insurance officer Michael Rogers.

Puli will replace Sean Williamson who has held the lead group insurance role since August 2019.

The restructure comes as MLC Life looks to grow its presence in the group insurance market.

"As a result of this proposed change, we began an extensive internal and external executive search to find the right candidate for the role. I'm delighted to welcome Mark to MLC Life Insurance," Cook said.

"He brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional depth of understanding about superannuation, group insurance, and how to provide the best experience for members."

Puli first joined ESSSuper as its chief financial officer in 2009 before being appointed chief executive in 2011.

Commenting on his new role, Puli said: "I'm thrilled to be joining MLC Life Insurance and Rodney's leadership team at this important time. Life insurance inside superannuation is a fundamental vehicle to deliver protection to millions of Australians, and I'm excited for the opportunity to grow our presence in the market."

In a statement, ESSSuper president Joan Fitzpatrick said Puli will be missed.

"We are deeply grateful to Mark for his exceptional leadership of the Emergency Services Superannuation Scheme and for all he has achieved over his term," she said.

"Please join me in thanking Mark Puli for his significant contribution and wishing him every success in the future."

ESSSuper's general manager of member engagement David Daley has been appointed as acting chief executive while the fund's board undertakes a search for a permanent replacement.

Fitzpatrick described Daley as "an experienced and highly capable leader".

"He has the full support of the board and the executive team, and I am very confident that he will lead the organisation with great proficiency over the next weeks and months," she said.

Fitzpatrick added that everyone at ESSSuper remains focused on protecting the wealth and retirement aspirations of members.

"We will complete our digital transformation project in early 2022, making it even easier for members to manage their super online and enabling us to concentrate on delivering exceptional member service and the best possible superannuation outcomes," she said.

"We are excited about the future."

The digital transformation project Fitzpatrick refers to is Project Voyager, which was initiated several years ago, overhauling the fund's administration.

ESSSuper has always acted as its own administrator but partnered with Iress in 2019 to commence outsourcing the function. Iress will officially take over as administrator in March 2022, allowing ESSSuper to focus on member relationships and growth. It is also expected to enable fee cuts down the line.