NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

ESSSuper chief executive joins MLC Life

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 DEC 2021   12:38PM

After more than a decade in the role, the chief executive of ESSSuper has resigned to take on a key role with the life insurer as it restructures.

Effective 3 January 2022, Mark Puli will exit the fund and take on the role of chief group insurance officer at MLC Life.

Following a review, the group insurance function will become a separate, standalone business reporting to chief executive Rodney Cook. Retail insurance will remain in the life insurance division, led by chief life insurance officer Michael Rogers.

Puli will replace Sean Williamson who has held the lead group insurance role since August 2019.

The restructure comes as MLC Life looks to grow its presence in the group insurance market.

"As a result of this proposed change, we began an extensive internal and external executive search to find the right candidate for the role. I'm delighted to welcome Mark to MLC Life Insurance," Cook said.

"He brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional depth of understanding about superannuation, group insurance, and how to provide the best experience for members."

Puli first joined ESSSuper as its chief financial officer in 2009 before being appointed chief executive in 2011.

Commenting on his new role, Puli said: "I'm thrilled to be joining MLC Life Insurance and Rodney's leadership team at this important time. Life insurance inside superannuation is a fundamental vehicle to deliver protection to millions of Australians, and I'm excited for the opportunity to grow our presence in the market."

In a statement, ESSSuper president Joan Fitzpatrick said Puli will be missed.

"We are deeply grateful to Mark for his exceptional leadership of the Emergency Services Superannuation Scheme and for all he has achieved over his term," she said.

"Please join me in thanking Mark Puli for his significant contribution and wishing him every success in the future."

ESSSuper's general manager of member engagement David Daley has been appointed as acting chief executive while the fund's board undertakes a search for a permanent replacement.

Fitzpatrick described Daley as "an experienced and highly capable leader".

"He has the full support of the board and the executive team, and I am very confident that he will lead the organisation with great proficiency over the next weeks and months," she said.

Fitzpatrick added that everyone at ESSSuper remains focused on protecting the wealth and retirement aspirations of members.

"We will complete our digital transformation project in early 2022, making it even easier for members to manage their super online and enabling us to concentrate on delivering exceptional member service and the best possible superannuation outcomes," she said.

"We are excited about the future."

The digital transformation project Fitzpatrick refers to is Project Voyager, which was initiated several years ago, overhauling the fund's administration.

ESSSuper has always acted as its own administrator but partnered with Iress in 2019 to commence outsourcing the function. Iress will officially take over as administrator in March 2022, allowing ESSSuper to focus on member relationships and growth. It is also expected to enable fee cuts down the line.

Read more: IressMark PuliMLC Life InsuranceDavid DaleyEmergency Services Superannuation SchemeJoan FitzpatrickMichael RogersRodney CookSean Williamson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

The dark side of super switching: Research
Iress to take admin reigns at ESSSuper
New study finds advisers optimistic about growth
Centrepoint partners with Iress
Plan For Life names insurance award winners
Two senior leaders exit Iress
MLC Life wins group mandate
CFS adopts advice consent solution
Iress expands Perennial partnership
MLC Life refreshes income protection offering

Editor's Choice

Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:52PM
New research from the Australia Institute and Quit Nukes shows most major Australian superannuation funds still have holdings in nuclear weapons.

Australian Ethical takes stake in boutique

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
Australian Ethical has acquired a stake in the newly launched Sentient Impact Group, a boutique chaired by former NAB chief Andrew Thorburn.

IOOF completes platform overhaul

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The integration of IOOF's legacy superannuation and investments platform has now finalised.

Sydney Airport takeover given green light

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will not oppose the acquisition of Sydney Airport by a consortium comprising IFM Investors, AustralianSuper and others.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.