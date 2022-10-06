ESR, GIC start sustainable venture

Alongside Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, property giant ESR has raised $540 million for a combined anchor close of EADP II, a develop-to-core logistics fund that will further expand ESR Australia's strategy of delivering premium, sustainable and human-centric designed industrial estates.

EADP II is the successor to the fully allocated ESR Australia Development Partnership (EADP), established in June last year with $1 billion of equity commitments from partners including GIC, ESR's Pan Asia Fund, and Sovereign Wealth and Life Insurance funds.

All EADP's equity has been allocated across eight projects in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, with an expected end value of $2.6 billion.

"The launch of EADP II builds on our excellent fund management track record in Australia, demonstrating our ability to offer capital partners strong investment options with high-quality returns," ESR co-founders and co-chief executives Stuart Gibson and Jeffrey Shen said.

"It is also a testament to our competitive edge as APAC's largest real asset manager with an integrated fund management platform that enables investors to access attractive secular growth opportunities propelled by e-commerce and digital transformation."

The pair added: "Through our extensive local expertise and presence, we are confident we will continue to accelerate our growth momentum in Australia."

ESR Australia chief executive Phil Pearce said that despite the current interest rate environment, logistics property remains an attractive investment proposition due to the strong demand and shortage of available stock, which has seen strong rental growth.

In addition, investors are increasingly incorporating ESG targets in their investment considerations, he said.

"Following the successful deployment of EADP capital, EADP II will look to extend the develop-to-core strategy, providing investors the opportunity to take advantage of ESR Australia's proven development capabilities and access a modern portfolio of high-quality strategically located logistics assets with strong ESG credentials as their foundation," Pearce concluded.

A second close for the fund is targeted in 1H 2023.