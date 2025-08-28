Newspaper icon
ESG labelling could 'destabilise' super system: RIAA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 28 AUG 2025   12:37PM

The Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) is concerned a 'one-size-fits-all' ESG labelling regime would actually increase the risk of greenwashing.

Earlier this month, the government commenced a consultation on the introduction of sustainable investment product labels, similar to those introduced in the EU.

When the rules were introduced in the EU, many investment managers abandoned sustainable labels altogether as their investment strategies were not eligible under the rigid criteria applied. This is in part because some elements of the regime require a minimum percentage of a fund's assets to be aligned with its stated sustainability objectives to qualify; in the EU, for a fund to use terms like 'sustainable' or 'green', the asset threshold is at least 80%.

Ahead of the consultation's closure, RIAA has said a 'one-size-fits-all' approach to ESG labelling could "destabilise" the super system and the broader market for responsible investment products. It said a blunt instrument simply cannot be applied to super products, which are inherently complex and diversified.

Doing so could limit choice of products for members while also driving up costs, it said, explaining that compliance needs and costs would rise.

"For super funds, this could divert capital, create unnecessary compliance costs, and weaken global competitiveness at a time when Australia should be leading in sustainable finance, without actually serving member needs," RIAA co-chief executive Estelle Parker said.

"For consumers, it leaves people with fewer options, higher costs, and less clarity about where their money is invested."

RIAA wants to see the introduction of a principles-based regime, with Parker saying product labelling "must be designed with super in mind first."

However, she warned: "... if the bar for regulation and policy is set too low, the door will be thrown wide open to greenwashing, and will mislead consumers about what they're really investing in."

"Australians deserve clarity before they invest - and investment managers need clear expectations so they can create products Australians want to buy. Labelling rules give consumers a simple, trusted way to compare products, prevent greenwashing upfront, and ensure that funds claiming to be sustainable are genuinely meeting those standards.

"It's about setting the rules before the money is invested, not cleaning up afterwards."

