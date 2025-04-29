Escala launches alternatives platform

Escala Partners will launch a dedicated end-to-end alternatives investment platform.

The platform has been designed in partnership with One Investment Group, and will will offer bespoke solutions to optimise operational workflows, including document processing, onboarding, subscriptions, performance reporting, tax management, investment calls and distributions processing, Escala said.

In creating the platform, Escala is giving its clients access to the $16.3 trillion alternative asset market, which shows low correlation to traditional asset classes.

"The wealth management industry is undergoing a pivotal transformation, embracing alternative and private market investments at an increasing pace," Escala co chief executive Torty Howard said.

"We continue to see growth in this space as family offices and high-net-worth investors look to allocate more capital to alternatives to enhance diversification, hedge against inflation and achieve superior returns. At the same time, technological advancements are making these investments more accessible, efficient, and customisable."

She added that end-to-end capability is critical because it enables the building, management and maintenance of an entire alternative investment program while eliminating operational and administrative complexities.

"This will enhance the workflows of our chief investment officer teams, wealth advisors and operational staff, providing clients with a holistic view of their wealth, encompassing both public and private investments," she said.

Escala head of advisory Ben James said the launch comes as clients are increasingly looking for sophisticated investment strategies that go beyond traditional asset classes.

"This capability provides them with a seamless and transparent investment experience, offering access to high-quality alternative investments with greater ease, efficiency, and clarity. By reducing operational friction and enhancing customisation, we are empowering our clients to diversify their portfolios in a way that aligns with their long-term financial goals," he said.

He added: "Private markets are now an essential source of capital for innovation and economic activity worldwide, creating long-term tailwinds for investment in this space. As the number of publicly listed companies declines globally, the opportunity set in private markets continues to expand. Private investments are no longer just a niche allocation; they are becoming an integral part of sophisticated investment portfolios."