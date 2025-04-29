Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Escala launches alternatives platform

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 29 APR 2025   12:52PM

Escala Partners will launch a dedicated end-to-end alternatives investment platform.

The platform has been designed in partnership with One Investment Group, and will will offer bespoke solutions to optimise operational workflows, including document processing, onboarding, subscriptions, performance reporting, tax management, investment calls and distributions processing, Escala said.

In creating the platform, Escala is giving its clients access to the $16.3 trillion alternative asset market, which shows low correlation to traditional asset classes.

"The wealth management industry is undergoing a pivotal transformation, embracing alternative and private market investments at an increasing pace," Escala co chief executive Torty Howard said.

"We continue to see growth in this space as family offices and high-net-worth investors look to allocate more capital to alternatives to enhance diversification, hedge against inflation and achieve superior returns. At the same time, technological advancements are making these investments more accessible, efficient, and customisable."

She added that end-to-end capability is critical because it enables the building, management and maintenance of an entire alternative investment program while eliminating operational and administrative complexities.

"This will enhance the workflows of our chief investment officer teams, wealth advisors and operational staff, providing clients with a holistic view of their wealth, encompassing both public and private investments," she said.

Escala head of advisory Ben James said the launch comes as clients are increasingly looking for sophisticated investment strategies that go beyond traditional asset classes.

"This capability provides them with a seamless and transparent investment experience, offering access to high-quality alternative investments with greater ease, efficiency, and clarity. By reducing operational friction and enhancing customisation, we are empowering our clients to diversify their portfolios in a way that aligns with their long-term financial goals," he said.

He added: "Private markets are now an essential source of capital for innovation and economic activity worldwide, creating long-term tailwinds for investment in this space. As the number of publicly listed companies declines globally, the opportunity set in private markets continues to expand. Private investments are no longer just a niche allocation; they are becoming an integral part of sophisticated investment portfolios."

Read more: Escala PartnersBen JamesOne Investment GroupTorty Howard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

MEDIQ expands presence via merger
Escala loses bid to restrain former executives
Focus Financial acquired by PE firm
Praemium sees record earnings jump
Connectus empowers advisers with Excelerate
US wealth manager acquires three Aussie firms
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
Powerwrap finds new line of business
Powerwrap posts strong first result
HNW advice firm backs AfterPay rival

Editor's Choice

Escala launches alternatives platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Escala Partners will launch a dedicated end-to-end alternatives investment platform.

AFCA highlights 'pattern of delays' in super

ELIZA BAVIN
AFCA's latest Systemic Issues Insights Report found delays, poor communication with regulators and IT disruptions that must be addressed.

Acenda forms innovation function to create new insurance propositions

ANDREW MCKEAN
Acenda, created pending the merger of MLC Life Insurance and Resolution Life Australasia, has formed an innovation function led by a Suncorp veteran.

MFS expands Australian offering with contrarian strategy

ELIZA BAVIN
The MFS Global Contrarian Equity Trust invests in large-cap companies experiencing controversy or in transition.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media