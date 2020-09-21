ERS tab hits $33.3bn

The government's early release of superannuation scheme has paid out $33.3 billion since its inception, with an additional $340 million disbursed over the week to September 13 alone.

During the week to September 13, super funds received 42,199 applications for payments, of which 24,512 were initial requests and 17,687 were repeat applications.

Super funds paid out 45,628 applications during the period, with 96.1% of payments made during five business days.

Initial applications now total 3.2 million, while repeat applications total 1.3 million since the scheme's inception.

The average payout is $7676 and $8413 when considering repeat applications only. Since the scheme's inception, 98% of applications have been paid out.

During the week, 152 of 175 super funds made early release payments, while 140 of these also reported repeat applications.

Among the funds that made payments, 66% completed more than 90% of payments within five business days. Less than 2% of payments were made to members within nine business days.

Since the scheme's inception on April 20, AustralianSuper has coughed up the most in payments ($4.5 billion), followed by Sunsuper ($3.2 billion), REST ($3 billion) and Hostplus ($2.8 billion).

The 10 funds with the highest number of applications received from the ATO have made approximately 2.9 million payments worth a total of $21.9 billion. The average payout from these funds was $7610, slightly less than the industry average.

Payments during this period have taken on average 3.3 business days; however, 95% of payments have been made within five business days.

IOOF has the highest average payout in the government's scheme ($10,000), followed by Avanteos Investments ($9860) and Energy Industries Superannuation Scheme ($9858). However, these funds only received 18, 90 and 55 applications, respectively.

In comparison, AustralianSuper has received 600,924 applications, while Sunsuper, REST and Hostplus have received 460,253, 423,043, and 398,287 applications, respectively.

AustralianSuper and Sunsuper also had the highest value of repeat applications, worth $1.43 billion and $1.05 billion each.