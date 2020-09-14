NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ERS applications flat line
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 14 SEP 2020   12:39PM

There appears to be an end in sight for the withdrawal of Australian's retirement savings, with the latest APRA figures showing the amount of applications has flat lined at around three million.

Over the week to September 6, only 49,000 applications were received by funds of which 27,000 were initial applications and 21,000 were repeat applications.

Initial applications total 3.2 million and repeat applications total 1.2 million since the inception of the scheme back in April.

Over the week to September 6, super funds made payments to 4.3 million Australians since the scheme was launched in reaction to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The total value of payments during the week was $360 million, with $33 billion paid since inception.

The average payment made over the period since inception is $7678 overall and $8426 when considering repeat applications only.

The ATO saw a big spike in applications at the start of the new financial year in July as those who had already drawn on their savings were given the opportunity to withdraw a second time.

In the week from June 29 to July 5, around 511,000 applications were received; a massive number compared to the 49,000 most recently reported.

There are some predictions for another spike towards the end of the year after the scheme was extended until December, as people look to get some extra cash for Christmas.

Rainmaker's executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said the numbers suggest those who were willing to access their super early appears to be thinning out, but another resurgence is not off the cards.

"About one-quarter of the workforce has applied for an ERS. Regardless what you think of the policy, it's been stunningly popular, showing how important it's turned out to be," Dunnin said.

"While the Treasury's forecast for the amount of dollars withdrawn under ERS has turned out about right, they sure underestimated the number of people actually claiming.

"These numbers suggest the pent-up demand of people to launch late claims would have to be getting thin. But like everything to do with COVID-19, we know we should be careful about our predictions."

Read more: ERSAlex DunninSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
COVID-19 may delay retirement: WTW
Suncorp wealth business down
Majority of ERS applications double dippers
Link suffers in COVID environment
ERS withdrawals surpass $32bn
40% of ERS applicants not eligible: illion
AIST calls for top-ups for low-income ERS recipients
Super remains grossly inequitable: Per Capita
ERS applications slow
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
Editor's Choice
UBS makes private wealth strategy shift
ALLY SELBY
UBS has announced a shift within its $3.6 trillion (US$2.6 trillion) global wealth management business, set to see the wealth manager advise private clients to invest in sustainable assets over more traditional solutions.
Legalsuper appoints executive, increases premiums
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $4 billion industry super fund has welcomed a new executive manager of member experience formerly of Cbus. It comes as the fund prepares to also increase insurance premiums for its almost 40,000-strong membership.
Brace for 5% returns from global stocks
KANIKA SOOD
Investors in global equities should expect 4.9% in annualised returns over the next five years, which is lower than historic averages, according to Northern Trust's annual asset class return predictions.
AustralianSuper welcomes Rio Tinto departure
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk was among those to commend the departure of Rio Tinto boss Jean-Sebastien Jacques following the Juukan Gorge scandal.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
16
Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
14-18
AIST's Super Investment Conference (ASI) 
SEP
15
Estate Planning in an ever-changing digital environment 
SEP
15
WOB Realising your board potential (2 part webinar) 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mx3bdzIS