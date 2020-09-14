ERS applications flat line

There appears to be an end in sight for the withdrawal of Australian's retirement savings, with the latest APRA figures showing the amount of applications has flat lined at around three million.

Over the week to September 6, only 49,000 applications were received by funds of which 27,000 were initial applications and 21,000 were repeat applications.

Initial applications total 3.2 million and repeat applications total 1.2 million since the inception of the scheme back in April.

Over the week to September 6, super funds made payments to 4.3 million Australians since the scheme was launched in reaction to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

The total value of payments during the week was $360 million, with $33 billion paid since inception.

The average payment made over the period since inception is $7678 overall and $8426 when considering repeat applications only.

The ATO saw a big spike in applications at the start of the new financial year in July as those who had already drawn on their savings were given the opportunity to withdraw a second time.

In the week from June 29 to July 5, around 511,000 applications were received; a massive number compared to the 49,000 most recently reported.

There are some predictions for another spike towards the end of the year after the scheme was extended until December, as people look to get some extra cash for Christmas.

Rainmaker's executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said the numbers suggest those who were willing to access their super early appears to be thinning out, but another resurgence is not off the cards.

"About one-quarter of the workforce has applied for an ERS. Regardless what you think of the policy, it's been stunningly popular, showing how important it's turned out to be," Dunnin said.

"While the Treasury's forecast for the amount of dollars withdrawn under ERS has turned out about right, they sure underestimated the number of people actually claiming.

"These numbers suggest the pent-up demand of people to launch late claims would have to be getting thin. But like everything to do with COVID-19, we know we should be careful about our predictions."